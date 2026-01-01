Three Bangladeshi Nationals Among Four Held At Indo-Nepal Border In Raxaul
Chats and location data from their mobile phones revealed that they were going to Gorakhpur via Bihar, from where they planned to head to Chennai.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Motihari: Four suspected persons, including three Bangladeshi nationals, were apprehended by jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while they were infiltrating through the India-Nepal border in Raxaul under East Champaran district of Bihar on Wednesday night. The Indian national was helping the Bangladeshi trio in sneaking into India, officials said, adding that the matter is being investigated.
SSB said the Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Md. Firoz (son of Muzammil), Md. Sofaz (son of Abdul Munaf) and Md. Olur Rahman (son of Bilal Hussain). The Indian citizen has been identified as Md. Sarfaraz Ansari of Chanpatia in West Champaran.
After receiving a tip-off about suspicious activities, security was tightened at the Raxaul border. Jawans on patrol spotted the four accused and questioned them on suspicion. Sarfaraz's reply that he was taking the trio to his house was unsatisfactory, and upon checking the mobile phones of the trio, it was revealed that they were Bangladeshi nationals, and Sarfaraz was helping them enter Indian territory illegally.
"We received information about infiltration attempts by four suspected persons near the India-Nepal border at Raxaul. The SSB team, which was already on high alert following the intelligence, apprehended them. Further action is being taken after questioning them," the SSB team said.
SSB said chats and location data from their mobile phones revealed that the individuals were going to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur via Bihar, from where they were supposed to travel to Chennai. The accused have been handed over to the local police, who are investigating the matter, SSB added.
Fake documents were found in the possession of the Bangladeshi nationals, SSB officials said, adding that they had Indian identity cards, but the investigation proved them to be counterfeit. Sarfaraz confessed that he did this for monetary gain. "Vigilant jawans foiled a major conspiracy at the India-Nepal border. The Bangladesh embassy will be informed to extradite the three nationals. Security agencies are working to unearth the entire network, and CCTV footage at Gorakhpur railway station is being examined. Chennai police have been alerted in this regard," Sanjay Singhal, DG of SSB, said.
Meanwhile, villagers in the border areas praised SSB for the timely action. "Such actions strengthen security. Infiltration bids increase after the monsoon and continue even in winter. The government should further strengthen the border wall and install more technology," they added.
Notably, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai recently convened a high-level meeting in Patna on strengthening border security. Instructions were given to activate the intelligence network to curb drug and liquor smuggling.
