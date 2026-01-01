ETV Bharat / state

Three Bangladeshi Nationals Among Four Held At Indo-Nepal Border In Raxaul

Motihari: Four suspected persons, including three Bangladeshi nationals, were apprehended by jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while they were infiltrating through the India-Nepal border in Raxaul under East Champaran district of Bihar on Wednesday night. The Indian national was helping the Bangladeshi trio in sneaking into India, officials said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

SSB said the Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Md. Firoz (son of Muzammil), Md. Sofaz (son of Abdul Munaf) and Md. Olur Rahman (son of Bilal Hussain). The Indian citizen has been identified as Md. Sarfaraz Ansari of Chanpatia in West Champaran.

After receiving a tip-off about suspicious activities, security was tightened at the Raxaul border. Jawans on patrol spotted the four accused and questioned them on suspicion. Sarfaraz's reply that he was taking the trio to his house was unsatisfactory, and upon checking the mobile phones of the trio, it was revealed that they were Bangladeshi nationals, and Sarfaraz was helping them enter Indian territory illegally.

"We received information about infiltration attempts by four suspected persons near the India-Nepal border at Raxaul. The SSB team, which was already on high alert following the intelligence, apprehended them. Further action is being taken after questioning them," the SSB team said.