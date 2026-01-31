ETV Bharat / state

Three Bangladeshi Infiltrators Identified, Deported From Odisha's Kendrapara: Police

Kendrapara: Three members of a family, all Bangladeshi nationals, were deported from Odisha's Kendrapara district after their nationality was confirmed during a verification drive launched by the district administration and security agencies.

The matter came to fore on Friday after Inspector-in-Charge of Kendrapara Sadar police station issued notices to family members of the deportees confirming the reason of their deportation.

Those deported have been identified as 65-year-old Mumtaz Khan, 58-year-old Insan Khan, and 70-year-old Amina Bibi. Officials said they are siblings and were living in different parts of Kendrapara district under the jurisdiction of Kendrapara Sadar and Jamboo Marine police station.

"It is to intimate you that Insan Khan (58), identified as Bangladeshi national after due verification by joint interrogation team comprising delegates SP, DSP DIB, ADM, CDMO, and other senior officials, was handed over to 161 BN BSF, Seemanagar, Nadia in West Bengal, and later handed over to Bangladesh Police by BSF on December 24, 2025," mentioned one of the notices issued on Friday.

The senior police official said the three were identified during a special anti-infiltrator drive carried out in November last year. A joint inspection involving the police, district administration, health department, Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies revealed that five members of the family had entered India before 1987.

Of the five family members, three were found to be residing in Kendrapara district, while the other two had already died. Based on the revelations, the three surviving members were deported.