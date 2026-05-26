ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Three Arrested In Thoothukudi Alleged Gang-Rape Case Hours After Complaint

Thoothukudi: Three men were arrested within hours after a young woman alleged that she was gang-raped and robbed near the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour in Tamil nadu, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the woman approached the Thoothukudi All-Women Police Station on May 24 and filed a complaint alleging that a man identified as Mohith, along with two of his associates, forcibly took her against her will and sexually assaulted her near the fishing harbour.

In her complaint, the woman also alleged that the accused robbed her of Rs 2,500 in cash, a mobile phone, and two silver rings after the assault.

Based on the complaint, the Thoothukudi All-Women Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.