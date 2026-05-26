Tamil Nadu: Three Arrested In Thoothukudi Alleged Gang-Rape Case Hours After Complaint
The woman also alleged that the accused robbed her of Rs 2,500 in cash, a mobile phone, and two silver rings after the assault.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:24 AM IST|
Updated : May 26, 2026 at 3:38 AM IST
Thoothukudi: Three men were arrested within hours after a young woman alleged that she was gang-raped and robbed near the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour in Tamil nadu, police said on Sunday.
According to police, the woman approached the Thoothukudi All-Women Police Station on May 24 and filed a complaint alleging that a man identified as Mohith, along with two of his associates, forcibly took her against her will and sexually assaulted her near the fishing harbour.
In her complaint, the woman also alleged that the accused robbed her of Rs 2,500 in cash, a mobile phone, and two silver rings after the assault.
Based on the complaint, the Thoothukudi All-Women Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.
Police said four special teams were formed under the supervision of Thoothukudi City Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil to trace the accused. Following an intensive search operation, all three suspects were arrested within a few hours.
The accused have been identified as Mohith (25) of Fatima Nagar, Ritheesh (19), son of Nazarene, and Diloth Berlin (21), son of Jayakumar.
The survivor has been sent for medical examination, and further investigation is underway.
The arrests came on the same day the Thoothukudi court delivered its verdict in another high-profile sexual assault and murder case involving a schoolgirl from Vilathikulam, sentencing the convict to double death penalty.
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