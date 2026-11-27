ETV Bharat / state

Three Arrested In South Kashmir’s Shopian; Grenades, AK-47 Ammunition And LeT Poster Recovered

The accused in SOG custody ( ETV Bharat )

Shopian: Police in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday arrested three persons and recovered grenades, AK-47 ammunition, posters allegedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other items from them.



According to police sources, a joint team of 34 Rashtriya Rifles and SOG, Shopian apprehended the three during a search operation in Narwaw and Rawalpora areas. The accused were identified as Abrar Ahmad Mir, son of Sheeraz Ahmad Mir, resident of Awend Shopian; Rasik Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid Bhat, resident of Dachipora; and Suhail Ahmad Lone, son of Gulzar Ahmad Lone, resident of Dachipora.

The items recovered from the accused (ETV Bharat) Police claimed two hand grenades, five posters allegedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, 20 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, three mobile phones and three Aadhaar cards were recovered during the operation. In connection with the incident, a case under FIR No 250/2026 has been registered at Shopian police station under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Further investigation has been taken up to ascertain the links of the arrested persons, their associates and the purpose of carrying the arms, ammunition and posters.