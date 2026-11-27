Three Arrested In South Kashmir’s Shopian; Grenades, AK-47 Ammunition And LeT Poster Recovered
The three were apprehended during a joint search operation by 34 Rashtriya Rifles and SOG at Narwaw and Rawalpora areas, reports Shahid Tak.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Shopian: Police in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday arrested three persons and recovered grenades, AK-47 ammunition, posters allegedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other items from them.
According to police sources, a joint team of 34 Rashtriya Rifles and SOG, Shopian apprehended the three during a search operation in Narwaw and Rawalpora areas. The accused were identified as Abrar Ahmad Mir, son of Sheeraz Ahmad Mir, resident of Awend Shopian; Rasik Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid Bhat, resident of Dachipora; and Suhail Ahmad Lone, son of Gulzar Ahmad Lone, resident of Dachipora.
Officials said the arrests are a major success for the security forces and have foiled a possible attempt to disturb peace in the area.
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