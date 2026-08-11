ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Police Nabs Three From Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior After Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Senior Police Officer

Gwalior: The Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested three persons from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior over a cyber fraud case in which an Inspector General of Police in Karnataka has been duped of money. The Karnataka Police reached Gwalior after tracing the fraudulent money to three bank accounts in the Bhitarwar area.

The police team first met the Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) and, with the assistance of local police, identified and arrested the three account holders. After completing the necessary formalities and preliminary questioning, the accused were taken to Karnataka for further investigation.

According to police, the cyber cell investigating the fraud involving the Karnataka Inspector General found that money allegedly obtained through the scam had been transferred through three bank accounts registered in Gwalior’s Bhitarwar area.

Based on the information, the police traced the suspected account holders and reached Gwalior.