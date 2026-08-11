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Karnataka Police Nabs Three From Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior After Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Senior Police Officer

Karnataka Police arrested three Gwalior youths after tracing cyber fraud proceeds linked to a Karnataka IG to their bank accounts.

Three Arrested In Gwalior Over Cyber Fraud Linked To Karnataka IG
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 11, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Gwalior: The Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested three persons from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior over a cyber fraud case in which an Inspector General of Police in Karnataka has been duped of money. The Karnataka Police reached Gwalior after tracing the fraudulent money to three bank accounts in the Bhitarwar area.

The police team first met the Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) and, with the assistance of local police, identified and arrested the three account holders. After completing the necessary formalities and preliminary questioning, the accused were taken to Karnataka for further investigation.

According to police, the cyber cell investigating the fraud involving the Karnataka Inspector General found that money allegedly obtained through the scam had been transferred through three bank accounts registered in Gwalior’s Bhitarwar area.

Based on the information, the police traced the suspected account holders and reached Gwalior.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Manish Yadav said the Karnataka Police informed local authorities that the three accounts had received portions of the money allegedly linked to the cyber fraud.

During preliminary interrogation, officials sought information about the online transactions, the use of the bank accounts and other people who may have been involved in the case. The Karnataka Police subsequently took all three accused to Karnataka for further investigation.

Read More

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TAGGED:

KARNATAKA POLICE
KARNATAKA IG CYBER FRAUD
CYBER CRIME GWALIOR
THREE ARRESTED GWALIOR
GWALIOR CYBER FRAUD

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