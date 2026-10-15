ETV Bharat / state

Three Arrested In Dhanbad Hotel Raid, Wildlife Parts Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized

Dhanbad: Forest officials in Jharkhand have claimed a breakthrough in a case involving the alleged trafficking of wildlife parts with the arrest of three persons after a raid at a private hotel located at Memco More in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. During the operation, 35 prohibited wildlife items were seized, with an estimated value ranging between ₹35 lakh and ₹40 lakh.

Forest Department officials said the seized items include parts such as leopard claws, teeth, vertebrae, and skin. There is also a suspicion that some of the items may be derived from pangolins. Notably, the Forest Department team monitored the suspects' activities for about a week.

Subsequently, team members posed as customers, entered the hotel, and arrested the three individuals during the alleged transaction. Efforts are now underway to trace the source of the seized items and identify other individuals involved in this illicit trade.

Vikas Paliwal, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhanbad, said the Forest Department had received a tip-off that wildlife parts and prohibited products were being traded at the hotel.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Shahbaz Khan, Wasim Asgar Khan and Shahzada Khurram. The Forest Department has seized a total of 35 suspected prohibited items from the scene.

According to the Forest Department, the seized items are presumed to be leopard claws, teeth, parts of a spine, and skin. Additionally, an investigation is underway to determine if any items are related to pangolins. However, the exact species to which these remains belong will only be confirmed following scientific and forensic analysis.