Three Arrested In Broad-Daylight Murder Of Congress Leader In Udupi; One Accused Shot In Police Firing
Former Mudarangadi gram panchayat president and contractor David D'Souza (55) was shot dead in Mudurangadi peta in Kapu taluk of Mudarangady in Karnataka's Udupi district.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Udupi (Karnataka): Police have arrested three persons in connection with the broad-daylight murder of Congress leader, former Mudarangadi gram panchayat president and contractor David D'Souza (55), who was shot dead in Mudurangadi Peta in Kapu taluk on Friday.
One of the accused allegedly attempted to escape after being intercepted by police and opened fire at them. Police fired in self-defence, injuring him in the leg. Both the accused and a police sub-inspector injured in the exchange of fire are undergoing treatment, Udupi district Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said.
According to police, D'Souza had reached the Prince Enterprises office at the St Xavier's Church Complex in Mudurangadi at around 3.45 PM on Friday. As he was opening the door of his Thar vehicle, two assailants allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at him. D'Souza sustained a gunshot injury to the head and was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi. However, doctors declared him dead before he could be admitted.
The shooting and the attackers fleeing the scene on a motorcycle were captured on a nearby CCTV camera, providing investigators with crucial leads. The Shirva police registered a murder case and launched a search for the suspects.
Accused Opens Fire During Escape Bid
Based on information that three suspects allegedly involved in the murder were travelling towards Bhatkal in a bus, police intercepted the vehicle near Mitrinaane in Byndoor. The suspects reportedly got off the bus and attempted to flee. During the chase, Raju (42) from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly pushed Kapu police station PSI Tejaswi and fired a pistol at the police.
Police responded by firing at Raju's leg and took him into custody. The pistol allegedly carried by him was also seized.
PSI Tejaswi sustained injuries during the incident and is undergoing treatment at Udupi District Hospital, while Raju is being treated at a hospital under police custody.
Financial Dispute Under Investigation
The other two suspects were arrested with the assistance of local police teams. Ajay Rastogi alias Anmol (23), from Uttarakhand, was arrested in Kumta, while Jiahul Wajool Sheikh alias Deepak (38), from Bihar, was arrested in Bhatkal, police said.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the murder may have been linked to a financial dispute involving work undertaken by D'Souza and a company from another State, police said.
Investigators suspect that a contract killing, or supari, may have been arranged in connection with the dispute. However, police are continuing to investigate the motive and the identities of those who allegedly commissioned or financed the murder.
Police are also searching for persons suspected of having assisted the accused, provided financial support or sheltered them after the crime.
The motorcycle allegedly used in the murder was abandoned at Ermal and has been recovered by the police.
The operation to track down the suspects involved police teams from several stations and specialised units. Teams led by Kapu Circle Inspector Azmat Ali G., DSB Division PI Harish, Byndoor Circle Inspector Shivakumar and Kundapur Circle Inspector Santosh Kaikini, along with several PSIs and police personnel, participated in the operation.
The Bhatkal and Kumta police, District Crime Investigation Team, Fingerprint and Dog Squad units and CDR Cell also assisted the investigation, SP Hariram Shankar said.
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