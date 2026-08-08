ETV Bharat / state

Three Arrested In Broad-Daylight Murder Of Congress Leader In Udupi; One Accused Shot In Police Firing

One of the three accused Raju (left) who opened fire at police and Sub-Inspector Tejaswi who was injured during the encounter in an Udupi private hospital. ( ETV Bharat )

Udupi (Karnataka): Police have arrested three persons in connection with the broad-daylight murder of Congress leader, former Mudarangadi gram panchayat president and contractor David D'Souza (55), who was shot dead in Mudurangadi Peta in Kapu taluk on Friday.

One of the accused allegedly attempted to escape after being intercepted by police and opened fire at them. Police fired in self-defence, injuring him in the leg. Both the accused and a police sub-inspector injured in the exchange of fire are undergoing treatment, Udupi district Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said.

According to police, D'Souza had reached the Prince Enterprises office at the St Xavier's Church Complex in Mudurangadi at around 3.45 PM on Friday. As he was opening the door of his Thar vehicle, two assailants allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at him. D'Souza sustained a gunshot injury to the head and was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi. However, doctors declared him dead before he could be admitted.

The shooting and the attackers fleeing the scene on a motorcycle were captured on a nearby CCTV camera, providing investigators with crucial leads. The Shirva police registered a murder case and launched a search for the suspects.

Accused Opens Fire During Escape Bid

Based on information that three suspects allegedly involved in the murder were travelling towards Bhatkal in a bus, police intercepted the vehicle near Mitrinaane in Byndoor. The suspects reportedly got off the bus and attempted to flee. During the chase, Raju (42) from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly pushed Kapu police station PSI Tejaswi and fired a pistol at the police.

Police responded by firing at Raju's leg and took him into custody. The pistol allegedly carried by him was also seized.

PSI Tejaswi sustained injuries during the incident and is undergoing treatment at Udupi District Hospital, while Raju is being treated at a hospital under police custody.

Financial Dispute Under Investigation

The other two suspects were arrested with the assistance of local police teams. Ajay Rastogi alias Anmol (23), from Uttarakhand, was arrested in Kumta, while Jiahul Wajool Sheikh alias Deepak (38), from Bihar, was arrested in Bhatkal, police said.