Three Arrested For Uttar Pradesh Woman's 'Gangrape' In Haridwar Hotel

Haridwar: A woman, who had come to Haridwar from Uttar Pradesh to meet her husband, was allegedly gangraped, causing an uproar in the holy city. Police have arrested three accused, including the hotel manager, in this case.

According to the City Kotwali Police, the woman, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, had come to Haridwar to meet her husband, who works at a factory in SIDCUL, Haridwar.

City police station in-charge Ritesh Shah said arrests were made based on information gathered from hotel operators. The registers, IDs, and the location of CCTV cameras provided clues. According to Shah, following the interrogation, the police finally managed to track the accused and arrest them.