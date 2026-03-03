Three Arrested For Uttar Pradesh Woman's 'Gangrape' In Haridwar Hotel
Police said the woman, who belongs to Bijnor, had come to Haridwar to meet her husband, who works at a factory in SIDCUL.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Haridwar: A woman, who had come to Haridwar from Uttar Pradesh to meet her husband, was allegedly gangraped, causing an uproar in the holy city. Police have arrested three accused, including the hotel manager, in this case.
According to the City Kotwali Police, the woman, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, had come to Haridwar to meet her husband, who works at a factory in SIDCUL, Haridwar.
City police station in-charge Ritesh Shah said arrests were made based on information gathered from hotel operators. The registers, IDs, and the location of CCTV cameras provided clues. According to Shah, following the interrogation, the police finally managed to track the accused and arrest them.
Police said an auto driver lured her into his vehicle near the bus stand. After driving a short distance, he forced her into a car and she was taken to a hotel in Shivmurti Gali. The woman alleged that she was taken to the hotel and gang raped. After this, she managed to escape and reached the City Kotwali.
Shah stated that during the investigation, the accused were arrested. He, however, didn’t share details about their identities. According to him, one of the accused is from Nahtaur of Bijnor, who is currently residing at Shriram Enclave of Sarai in Jwalapur; while another is a resident of Shastri Nagar, and the hotel manager is a resident of Moradabad.