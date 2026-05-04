ETV Bharat / state

Three Arrested For Child Trafficking In Gujarat's Banaskantha

Banaskantha: The local Crime Branch of Banaskantha in Gujarat, as part of 'Operation Dev', arrested two female agents of the 'Murugan Gang' from Telangana and a man from Kansa village in Danta taluka for their alleged involvement in child trafficking.

Six accused, including children, were previously arrested as part of 'Operation Dev', being conducted by the Banaskantha LCB to bust the child trafficking network in the state. On Sunday, two more female agents and a man from Kansa village in Danta taluka were arrested for kidnapping a child from Dhanpura area of ​​Vadgam.

During the investigation into the abduction, it came to fore that the child trafficking ring stretched from Banaskantha to Hyderabad in Telangana. The network also extended to Gujarat, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Agents of the Murugan gang abducted children and took them to Hyderabad, where they were sold at high prices.

The gang members sold trafficked newborn babies to couples at high prices. The agents earned commissions ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per child. Babies were often trafficked within 24–48 hours of birth from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, and other states," said police.