Three Arrested For Child Trafficking In Gujarat's Banaskantha
The accused include two women, who are believed to be members of Murugan gang and a man from Danta taluka in Gujarat.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Banaskantha: The local Crime Branch of Banaskantha in Gujarat, as part of 'Operation Dev', arrested two female agents of the 'Murugan Gang' from Telangana and a man from Kansa village in Danta taluka for their alleged involvement in child trafficking.
Six accused, including children, were previously arrested as part of 'Operation Dev', being conducted by the Banaskantha LCB to bust the child trafficking network in the state. On Sunday, two more female agents and a man from Kansa village in Danta taluka were arrested for kidnapping a child from Dhanpura area of Vadgam.
During the investigation into the abduction, it came to fore that the child trafficking ring stretched from Banaskantha to Hyderabad in Telangana. The network also extended to Gujarat, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Agents of the Murugan gang abducted children and took them to Hyderabad, where they were sold at high prices.
The gang members sold trafficked newborn babies to couples at high prices. The agents earned commissions ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per child. Babies were often trafficked within 24–48 hours of birth from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, and other states," said police.
Banaskantha LCB arrested two female agents of the Murugan gang, Rani Sirigiri and Shivrani Deringala, residents of Telangana, and Dinesh, a resident of Danta. A father who sold his own daughter, from Danta taluka, was also arrested.
The accused were produced in court which remanded them to judicial custody till May 5. Police had earlier arrested the alleged kingpin of the racket, Telangana-based Bodasu Nagaraju alias Murugan. Investigators said the syndicate operated an organised network across Hyderabad and the Sirpur-Kagaznagar region of Telangana, where agents identified prospective buyers and facilitated illegal adoptions.
The probe was initiated following the rescue of a four-year-old kidnapped boy belonging to a Rajasthan family near Dhanpura on April 6. Subsequent arrests led to the unearthing of the extensive trafficking network.
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