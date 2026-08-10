Three Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of 23-Year-Old Woman In Raipur
The accused allegedly took her on a motorcycle to get her food and brought her to a school ground, where she was allegedly assaulted again.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Raipur: Police have arrested three people, including a minor, in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old woman in Raipur on Saturday night.
According to police, the incident took place at two locations falling under the jurisdiction of DD Nagar and Azad Chowk police stations. An FIR was registered on Sunday, after which the accused were arrested on Monday.
DCP West Zone Robinson Guria said the woman had approached Azad Chowk police station and lodged a complaint on Sunday night. Since the first incident occurred within the jurisdiction of DD Nagar police station, the case was initially registered as a zero FIR and the case diary was then transferred to DD Nagar police.
According to the police, the woman was near a liquor outlet in Sarona under the DD Nagar police station area late Saturday night when two men and a minor allegedly approached her.
The three reportedly spoke to the woman and consumed alcohol with her. Police alleged that when the woman became intoxicated, the accused sexually assaulted her near the liquor outlet.
The accused allegedly then took her on a motorcycle to get her food and brought her to a school ground in the Azad Chowk police station area, where she was allegedly assaulted again.
Police said an Azad Chowk police team reached the spot after receiving information from the school's watchman.
DCP Robinson Guria said the woman's health deteriorated after she consumed alcohol and she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur for treatment. "She was taken to hospital after her health deteriorated. Her condition is currently stable," Guria said.
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