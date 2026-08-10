ETV Bharat / state

Three Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of 23-Year-Old Woman In Raipur

Raipur: Police have arrested three people, including a minor, in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old woman in Raipur on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident took place at two locations falling under the jurisdiction of DD Nagar and Azad Chowk police stations. An FIR was registered on Sunday, after which the accused were arrested on Monday.

DCP West Zone Robinson Guria said the woman had approached Azad Chowk police station and lodged a complaint on Sunday night. Since the first incident occurred within the jurisdiction of DD Nagar police station, the case was initially registered as a zero FIR and the case diary was then transferred to DD Nagar police.

According to the police, the woman was near a liquor outlet in Sarona under the DD Nagar police station area late Saturday night when two men and a minor allegedly approached her.