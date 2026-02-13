ETV Bharat / state

Three Arrested After Encounter With Asad Gang In Delhi’s Usmanpur

New Delhi: A police encounter took place in Delhi’s Usmanpur on Friday morning, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including the alleged leader of the Asad gang. All the accused had pending warrants. Police also recovered weapons from their possession.

Following a tip-off, the Shakarpur unit of the Delhi Police Crime Branch received specific information that the leader of the Meerut-based Asad gang, known for its involvement in organised crime, would arrive in the Usmanpur area along with his associates. Acting on this information, police set up a trap and began surveillance.

Subsequently, when the team spotted three suspects riding a motorcycle, they signalled them to stop and surrender. Seeing themselves surrounded, the accused allegedly opened fire. In retaliatory action, police fired back, injuring all three in their legs. They were then arrested on the spot.

Sub-Inspector Injured In Firing

Meanwhile, during an encounter, a bullet also grazed a sub-inspector. However, he escaped serious injury as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. He was given first aid and is said to be out of danger.

After their arrest, the injured accused were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.