Three Arrested After Encounter With Asad Gang In Delhi’s Usmanpur
Three alleged Asad gang members were arrested after a gunfight in Usmanpur; police recovered weapons and a sub-inspector escaped injury.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
New Delhi: A police encounter took place in Delhi’s Usmanpur on Friday morning, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including the alleged leader of the Asad gang. All the accused had pending warrants. Police also recovered weapons from their possession.
Following a tip-off, the Shakarpur unit of the Delhi Police Crime Branch received specific information that the leader of the Meerut-based Asad gang, known for its involvement in organised crime, would arrive in the Usmanpur area along with his associates. Acting on this information, police set up a trap and began surveillance.
Subsequently, when the team spotted three suspects riding a motorcycle, they signalled them to stop and surrender. Seeing themselves surrounded, the accused allegedly opened fire. In retaliatory action, police fired back, injuring all three in their legs. They were then arrested on the spot.
Sub-Inspector Injured In Firing
Meanwhile, during an encounter, a bullet also grazed a sub-inspector. However, he escaped serious injury as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. He was given first aid and is said to be out of danger.
After their arrest, the injured accused were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Linked To Notorious Asad Gang
In addition, according to the Crime Branch, the three arrested men are believed to be associated with the Asad gang of Meerut. Several cases, including murder, robbery, extortion, and alleged violations under the Arms Act, are registered against them.
Furthermore, a preliminary investigation has also suggested that they were planning to commit a major crime in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Weapons Recovered
As the investigation continues, police have also recovered firearms and live cartridges from the accused. Further inquiries are underway, and raids are being conducted to trace other gang members.
Delhi Police stated that such actions will continue as part of efforts to address crime in the national capital.
Also Read: