ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Three Anti-Narcotics Officers Suspended For Drunk Driving In Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: Three police officers from a special anti-narcotics team were caught by the public in an inebriated state on Wednesday morning, causing a huge embarrassment to Kerala Police.

Three officers of the District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSA), formed under Operation Toofan, were suspended for driving a police jeep under the influence of alcohol while on duty. The speeding vehicle lost control in the town and narrowly missed hitting a woman auto driver.

The District Police Chief confirmed that a case has been registered against the driver for reckless driving. He said disciplinary action was taken against Priyesh, Rahul, and Suman, who are part of the anti-narcotics squad functioning under the Pathanamthitta DySP.

On the previous evening, the police jeep arriving from the Mylapra area nearly collided with several other vehicles on the road. During this reckless run, the vehicle almost crashed into the autorickshaw driven by the woman.

Having narrowly escaped the collision, the woman chased down the police jeep and successfully blocked it near the District Police Chief's office. Local residents soon joined her, and together they questioned the officers about their reckless driving. However, the fact that the very officers entrusted to lead this mission were driving while heavily inebriated has sparked widespread criticism.