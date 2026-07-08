Kerala: Three Anti-Narcotics Officers Suspended For Drunk Driving In Pathanamthitta
They were caught by the public after a police jeep they were driving almost collided with several vehicles, including an auto.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: Three police officers from a special anti-narcotics team were caught by the public in an inebriated state on Wednesday morning, causing a huge embarrassment to Kerala Police.
Three officers of the District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSA), formed under Operation Toofan, were suspended for driving a police jeep under the influence of alcohol while on duty. The speeding vehicle lost control in the town and narrowly missed hitting a woman auto driver.
The District Police Chief confirmed that a case has been registered against the driver for reckless driving. He said disciplinary action was taken against Priyesh, Rahul, and Suman, who are part of the anti-narcotics squad functioning under the Pathanamthitta DySP.
On the previous evening, the police jeep arriving from the Mylapra area nearly collided with several other vehicles on the road. During this reckless run, the vehicle almost crashed into the autorickshaw driven by the woman.
Having narrowly escaped the collision, the woman chased down the police jeep and successfully blocked it near the District Police Chief's office. Local residents soon joined her, and together they questioned the officers about their reckless driving. However, the fact that the very officers entrusted to lead this mission were driving while heavily inebriated has sparked widespread criticism.
As the crowd swelled and people began recording the incident on their mobile phones, one of the police officers stepped out of the jeep and fled. The circulated footage clearly shows the woman auto driver explaining the terrifying nature of the near miss to the officials.
Upon being informed of the situation, the Pathanamthitta police immediately reached the spot and took the officer who was behind the wheel into custody. He was subsequently brought to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and subjected to a medical examination.
A formal case for drunk driving has been registered specifically against police driver Priyesh. The District Police Chief initiated these strict measures, including suspensions for the serious security lapse, immediately after receiving the official report. Senior officials clarified that a departmental inquiry will be conducted against the guilty personnel to facilitate further action.
Following this incident, surveillance on the activities of the DANSAF squads is likely to intensify in the coming days.
Also Read:
- Operation Toofan: Kerala Youth Who Posed As Anti-Drug Activist Arrested With MDMA In Pathanamthitta
- Southern States' Police Chiefs To Meet In Kerala For Joint Anti-Drug Crackdown: DGP To ETV Bharat
- 'Operation Toofaan': Kerala Police Arrest Over 4,000 People, Seize Huge Quantity Of Drugs In Less Than A Month