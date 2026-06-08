ETV Bharat / state

Three Andhra Pilgrims Killed, 22 Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Aurangabad

The mangled bus following the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: At least three pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh were killed and 22 others injured in an accident on the Grand Trunk Road (National Highway–2) in Bihar's Aurangabad during the early hours of Monday, police said. The mishap occurred when the bus travelling from Gaya to Varanasi rammed into a stationary truck near a 'line hotel' (highway restaurant or dhaba) near Deo More under Mufassil police station area. "The passengers were part of a group of pilgrims travelling from Sangam and Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore to Varanasi. They had hired a bus and left their native places on June 1. The incident occurred around 12:30 am. Three passengers died on the spot, while 18 were injured," Mufassil station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar told ETV Bharat. The passengers of the bus wait beside the highway following the accident. (ETV Bharat)