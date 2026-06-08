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Three Andhra Pilgrims Killed, 22 Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Aurangabad

The passengers were part of a group of pilgrims travelling from Sangam and Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore to Varanasi. The deceased are from Nellore.

The mangled bus following the accident.
The mangled bus following the accident. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 8, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Patna: At least three pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh were killed and 22 others injured in an accident on the Grand Trunk Road (National Highway–2) in Bihar's Aurangabad during the early hours of Monday, police said.

The mishap occurred when the bus travelling from Gaya to Varanasi rammed into a stationary truck near a 'line hotel' (highway restaurant or dhaba) near Deo More under Mufassil police station area.

"The passengers were part of a group of pilgrims travelling from Sangam and Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore to Varanasi. They had hired a bus and left their native places on June 1. The incident occurred around 12:30 am. Three passengers died on the spot, while 18 were injured," Mufassil station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar told ETV Bharat.

The passengers of the bus wait beside the highway following the accident.
The passengers of the bus wait beside the highway following the accident. (ETV Bharat)

Ashok, who was at the spot at the time of filing the report, said that the deceased were identified as Soma Padma (42), Pasupuletti Venkatesa (62) and Chavadam Hajrat Theta (61) — all natives of Nellore.

"Eight of the 22 injured were in serious condition and have been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMC) in Gaya for better treatment, while the rest have been admitted to the district hospital," the SHO added.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the passengers seated on the left side of the bus were affected more than others.

The group of pilgrims had embarked on a 15-day tour. Their itinerary included the Jagannatha Temple in Odisha's Puri, Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand's Deoghar, Bihar's Gaya and Bodh Gaya, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and other places.

The pilgrims have appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government for assistance and support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

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TAGGED:

NATIONAL HIGHWAY 2
MUFASSIL POLICE STATION
ANMMC GAYA
NELLORE DISTRICT
3 KILLED IN BIHAR ROAD ACCIDENT

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