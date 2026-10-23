Three Alive Chhattisgarh Men Found Listed As Dead In Major PMJJBY Fraud In Madhya Pradesh
A Madhya Pradesh police probe into a PMJJBY fraud revealed three Chhattisgarh villagers listed as dead in fraudulent claims are actually alive, reports Mahboob Khan
Published : October 23, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Kawardha: At least three people from Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district have been named in a probe into alleged fraudulent claims under the prestigious life insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY).
Officials and family members told ETV Bharat that three of the account holders were found alive despite being listed as dead in documents. The case originated in Madhya Pradesh, where police are currently investigating Rs 9.60 crore suspected insurance fraud involving alleged forged documents.
According to police records, Crime No. 01/26 has been registered at the AJAK (SC/ST Welfare) police station in Bhopal over allegations including document forgery and fraud related to insurance claims. The names of three villagers, Babulal, Gangaram Maravi and Ramkumar, from Badnachua village of the district emerged during the investigation.
When the ETV Bharat team visited the area, Babulal and Gangaram Maravi were found at home, while family members of the third person, Ramkumar, said he had gone to Raipur for work.
"I was called to Kukdoor police station for questioning. I learned there about the insurance fraud," said Babulal. "We do not know any insurance policy or any claims filed. I have never even left the state of Chhattisgarh. I also possess ration and Aadhaar cards of the state," he said.
Gangaram corroborated Babulal’s version, saying he and his family were unaware of any insurance policy or claim in his name. "The police called us in, and that is how this was uncovered. We had no idea about any insurance policy, nor were we aware that claims had been filed in our names,” he said.
Under the PMJJBY, an insured person gets a benefit of Rs 2 lakh, which is payable to the nominee in case of the insured person’s death. However, in Madhya Pradesh, the initiative came under a scanner after a probe revealed that at least 482 suspected fraudulent claims were made in the state, involving about Rs 9.6 crore.
The official documents show that account opening forms, KYC documents and bank statements relating to 59 bank accounts from the Piplyahana branch of ICICI Bank in Indore were obtained during the probe. Documents were also collected from a Punjab National Bank branch in Bengaluru.
The records include documents linked to three suspects and information concerning three policyholders and account holders from Chhattisgarh. Madhya Pradesh Police are examining how the accounts were opened, who operated them and where any insurance payouts were deposited.
Kukdoor Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Mishra said he received information from a Madhya Pradesh police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and was asked to verify the status of the three individuals.
"I have verified that they are alive and have conveyed this information; beyond that, I do not have any further details regarding this matter," Mishra said.
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