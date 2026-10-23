ETV Bharat / state

Three Alive Chhattisgarh Men Found Listed As Dead In Major PMJJBY Fraud In Madhya Pradesh

Kawardha: At least three people from Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district have been named in a probe into alleged fraudulent claims under the prestigious life insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY).

Officials and family members told ETV Bharat that three of the account holders were found alive despite being listed as dead in documents. The case originated in Madhya Pradesh, where police are currently investigating Rs 9.60 crore suspected insurance fraud involving alleged forged documents.

According to police records, Crime No. 01/26 has been registered at the AJAK (SC/ST Welfare) police station in Bhopal over allegations including document forgery and fraud related to insurance claims. The names of three villagers, Babulal, Gangaram Maravi and Ramkumar, from Badnachua village of the district emerged during the investigation.

When the ETV Bharat team visited the area, Babulal and Gangaram Maravi were found at home, while family members of the third person, Ramkumar, said he had gone to Raipur for work.

"I was called to Kukdoor police station for questioning. I learned there about the insurance fraud," said Babulal. "We do not know any insurance policy or any claims filed. I have never even left the state of Chhattisgarh. I also possess ration and Aadhaar cards of the state," he said.

Gangaram corroborated Babulal’s version, saying he and his family were unaware of any insurance policy or claim in his name. "The police called us in, and that is how this was uncovered. We had no idea about any insurance policy, nor were we aware that claims had been filed in our names,” he said.