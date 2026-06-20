CID Inspector Among Three Arrested For Robbing Rs 20 Lakh From Keralam Visitors
On June 15, the accused went to the lodge where the complainants were staying, threatened them and ran away with Rs 20 lakh cash.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Madiwala police arrested three accused, including a Karnataka CID police inspector, in a case involving the extortion of Rs 20 lakh from persons from Keralam, by threatening them over alleged illegal money trading.
The arrested individuals have been identified as CID police inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri, Kupendra Reddy and Vasanth Kumar. The police stated that the accused were arrested based on a complaint filed by Junish Babu (40), a native of Keralam.
According to the complaint, Junish Babu had come to Bengaluru with Rs 20 lakh, accompanied by two friends, on June 15, to meet his friend Naveen. They put up at the White Stone lodge in Madiwala. The police said that the accused, upon learning this, went to the lodge and threatened Junish Babu, claiming that he had brought the money for illegal activities. Later, they attacked the complainant and his friends and took the Rs 20 lakh in cash.
Junish Babu filed a complaint in this regard at the Madiwala police station on June 19. Taking the case seriously, Madiwala police conducted a swift operation and arrested three accused, including CID Inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri. They said the accused are currently being interrogated.
On Friday, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said, "A case has been registered at Madiwala police station. We learnt that some private individuals went to the hotel, claiming to be police officers. According to other information, an inspector-level person is also involved in this. On that basis, an investigation has been initiated under the leadership of the DCP (South-East division). We have seized the vehicle and money used in the crime, and are investigating the complainants' background, and the source of the Rs 20 lakh."
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