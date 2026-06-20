ETV Bharat / state

CID Inspector Among Three Arrested For Robbing Rs 20 Lakh From Keralam Visitors

Bengaluru: The Madiwala police arrested three accused, including a Karnataka CID police inspector, in a case involving the extortion of Rs 20 lakh from persons from Keralam, by threatening them over alleged illegal money trading.

The arrested individuals have been identified as CID police inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri, Kupendra Reddy and Vasanth Kumar. The police stated that the accused were arrested based on a complaint filed by Junish Babu (40), a native of Keralam.

According to the complaint, Junish Babu had come to Bengaluru with Rs 20 lakh, accompanied by two friends, on June 15, to meet his friend Naveen. They put up at the White Stone lodge in Madiwala. ​The police said that the accused, upon learning this, went to the lodge and threatened Junish Babu, claiming that he had brought the money for illegal activities. Later, they attacked the complainant and his friends and took the Rs 20 lakh in cash.