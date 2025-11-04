ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore 'Gang Rape': Three Accused Arrested After Being Shot In Police Encounter, Probe On

Coimbatore: Police on Monday night nabbed three persons allegedly involved in the gang rape of a college student near Coimbatore International Airport in Peelamedu of Tamil Nadu, following a brief encounter. All three have sustained bullet injuries and are currently under treatment at the hospital under tight security, officials said.

Police stated they had to open fire as the suspects, armed with sickle and other weapons, attacked them first when they reached the hideout to arrest them.

As per officials, at around 10:30 PM on Sunday (November 2), behind the international airport near Peelamedu, a college student was sitting in a car with her male friend when three persons on a two-wheeler approached and asked them to get out of the car. Soon, a heated altercation broke out which turned violent as the accused smashed the car's windows using a sickle and an iron rod.

They said, when the male friend stepped out, the accused attacked him on the head and hand with a sickle. As he fell unconscious, the attackers dragged the girl from the car, took her to nearby bushes and allegedly took turns to rape her before fleeing the spot. After regaining consciousness at around 2 AM, the injured youth alerted police, who rushed to the spot and shifted both to hospital for treatment.