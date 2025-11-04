Coimbatore 'Gang Rape': Three Accused Arrested After Being Shot In Police Encounter, Probe On
Three persons accused of sexually assaulting a college student near Coimbatore airport were injured in police firing on Monday night.
Coimbatore: Police on Monday night nabbed three persons allegedly involved in the gang rape of a college student near Coimbatore International Airport in Peelamedu of Tamil Nadu, following a brief encounter. All three have sustained bullet injuries and are currently under treatment at the hospital under tight security, officials said.
Police stated they had to open fire as the suspects, armed with sickle and other weapons, attacked them first when they reached the hideout to arrest them.
As per officials, at around 10:30 PM on Sunday (November 2), behind the international airport near Peelamedu, a college student was sitting in a car with her male friend when three persons on a two-wheeler approached and asked them to get out of the car. Soon, a heated altercation broke out which turned violent as the accused smashed the car's windows using a sickle and an iron rod.
They said, when the male friend stepped out, the accused attacked him on the head and hand with a sickle. As he fell unconscious, the attackers dragged the girl from the car, took her to nearby bushes and allegedly took turns to rape her before fleeing the spot. After regaining consciousness at around 2 AM, the injured youth alerted police, who rushed to the spot and shifted both to hospital for treatment.
Following outrage over the incident, a special team led by Peelamedu Police formed seven squads to track down the culprits. With no CCTV cameras at the scene, police reviewed footage from nearby roads, eventually identifying the three suspects fleeing the area.
The accused were later traced to a hideout near Vellakinaru Pattatharasiyamman Temple in Thudiyalur of Coimbatore. When police personnel moved in, the trio attacked constable Chandrashekar with a sickle, injuring his left hand. While they were trying to give the cops the slip, Peelamedu Inspector Arjun and Saravanampatti Inspector Gnanasekaran opened fire, shooting them in the legs.
The injured accused identified as Guna alias Thavasi, Satish alias Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran were overpowered and taken to Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that all three hail from Sivaganga district and had rented a house near Irukur in Coimbatore, where they worked for a construction firm.
Police said Karuppasamy and Kaleeswaran happen to be siblings, with several criminal cases pending against them, including charges of murder, robbery, assault and sandalwood smuggling. A fresh case has been registered against all three under charges of gang rape, robbery, theft and attempt to murder. Further investigation is underway.
