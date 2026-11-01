ETV Bharat / state

Three Cops Arrested, Nine Others Suspended Over Rape Of Woman At Police Station In Jharkhand's Saraikela

Saraikela Manoj Swargiari ( ETV Bharat )

Saraikela: Three police personnel were arrested while nine others were suspended for gross negligence over the alleged rape of a woman at Gamharia police station in Jharkhand's Saraikela.

A 20-year-old woman went to the police station late at night of October 29 to lodge a complaint against her husband over a domestic dispute. Because it was late, on-duty police personnel allowed her to stay in a room on the police station premises. Neeraj Lakra, a wireless operator/constable, allegedly entered the room and raped her. The woman claimed she used a small knife in self-defence, injuring the accused before he fled, and later reported that officers offered her money the next morning to drop the matter

Lakra was arrested based on a complaint filed by the woman. Given the sensitivity of the case, an SIT was formed under the leadership of the Saraikela SDPO on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiari. Following the SIT investigation, Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Sahu and Constable Santosh Kumar Rai were also arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Based on the SDPO's report, SI Ajay Paswan, SI Lallan Ravidas, SI Vishu Oraon, SI Mukesh Kujur, SI Mukesh Ravidas, SI Sitaram Singh Pahan, Havildar Pitambar Mahato, Havildar Bahadur Hansda, and Constable Manoj Gorai have been suspended for serious security negligence.