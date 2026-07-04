ETV Bharat / state

Threats To Judge: MP HC Orders Action, Seeks Report From Top Officials

Jabalpur/Narmadapuram: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a serious view of the alleged threats issued to a woman judge after she sentenced 14 convicts to life imprisonment in a high-profile cow smuggling and mob lynching case.

Observing that judicial officers cannot be intimidated in the performance of their duties, the court directed the state's top police and home department officials to explain the action taken against those allegedly responsible for creating an atmosphere of fear.

Hearing a suo motu petition concerning the security of judicial officers, a Division Bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh observed that "a judicial officer cannot be threatened merely because he or she has passed a particular order which is not liked by a section of society".

The Bench further observed that there was an atmosphere of fear surrounding the judicial officer in Narmadapuram and that such activities directly undermine judicial independence and prevent judicial officers from discharging their duties fearlessly.

The High Court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home) to file personal affidavits within three days detailing the action taken so far.

It also directed the Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police to submit an affidavit explaining the action taken against those allegedly responsible for creating an atmosphere of intimidation around the judicial officer. During the hearing, the state informed the court that an FIR has already been registered in the matter.

Security Cover To Continue For Judge

The Bench was informed that police protection had already been provided to Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan, who is posted at Seoni Malwa in Narmadapuram district. Taking note of the submission, the court directed that the security cover continue.

The High Court also observed that every judicial order is subject to challenge through statutory remedies such as appeal or revision, but judicial officers cannot be threatened merely because their decisions are not acceptable to a section of society.