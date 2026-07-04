Threats To Judge: MP HC Orders Action, Seeks Report From Top Officials
The Madhya Pradesh High Court sought affidavits from senior officials after threats to Justice Tabassum Khan, ordered continued security and fixed July 9 for hearing.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Jabalpur/Narmadapuram: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a serious view of the alleged threats issued to a woman judge after she sentenced 14 convicts to life imprisonment in a high-profile cow smuggling and mob lynching case.
Observing that judicial officers cannot be intimidated in the performance of their duties, the court directed the state's top police and home department officials to explain the action taken against those allegedly responsible for creating an atmosphere of fear.
Hearing a suo motu petition concerning the security of judicial officers, a Division Bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh observed that "a judicial officer cannot be threatened merely because he or she has passed a particular order which is not liked by a section of society".
The Bench further observed that there was an atmosphere of fear surrounding the judicial officer in Narmadapuram and that such activities directly undermine judicial independence and prevent judicial officers from discharging their duties fearlessly.
The High Court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home) to file personal affidavits within three days detailing the action taken so far.
It also directed the Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police to submit an affidavit explaining the action taken against those allegedly responsible for creating an atmosphere of intimidation around the judicial officer. During the hearing, the state informed the court that an FIR has already been registered in the matter.
Security Cover To Continue For Judge
The Bench was informed that police protection had already been provided to Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan, who is posted at Seoni Malwa in Narmadapuram district. Taking note of the submission, the court directed that the security cover continue.
The High Court also observed that every judicial order is subject to challenge through statutory remedies such as appeal or revision, but judicial officers cannot be threatened merely because their decisions are not acceptable to a section of society.
The controversy stems from the judgment delivered by Judge Tabassum Khan on June 12, 2026, sentencing 14 accused to life imprisonment in a cow slaughter, cow smuggling and mob lynching case.
Following the verdict, objectionable social media posts and alleged threat messages targeting the judicial officer began circulating, prompting concern within the judiciary and leading the High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.
Police Identify 150 Social Media Accounts
Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna Chhota said the High Court had sought details of the action taken by the police. "The High Court has sought information regarding the action taken by the police in the matter. We are submitting our response," he said.
The SP said the police had identified around 150 social media accounts that allegedly circulated objectionable content, and that legal action would be initiated against them.
He added that a six-member security team had been deployed for the judge's protection and that the Seoni Malwa SDOP, the station house officer, the Additional SP and he himself were continuously monitoring the security arrangements.
"The security of the judicial officer is our priority," he said.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 9, when the High Court will examine the affidavits to be filed by the DGP, the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home) and the Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police regarding the action taken against those allegedly involved in threatening the judicial officer and the measures taken to ensure her security.
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