Bengaluru Man Held For Email Threat To Blow Up Metro Station

Wilson Garden Police registered the FIR under Sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the BNS for criminal intimidation.

Representational Image -- A metro in a station in Bengaluru (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

1 Min Read
Bengaluru: Karnataka Police arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly emailed a threat to blow up a metro station in Bengaluru, warning officials not to torture his divorced wife. The accused was traced after Namma Metro and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) received the threat mail and lodged a complaint at the Wilson Garden police station.

Preliminary inquiries suggest he may be mentally unstable. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the man would undergo treatment at NIMHANS (The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences) Hospital, after which a detailed inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the motive behind the threat.

FIR (ETV Bharat)
FIR (ETV Bharat)
FIR (ETV Bharat)

According to police, the accused sent the email at 11:25 pm on November 13 from one gmail account. In his message, he warned that if he learned of any mental harassment of his former wife by metro employees after duty hours, he would "blast one of the metro stations." He also claimed to be "a terrorist-like patriot against Kannadigas."

Investigators registered an FIR on November 15 following permission from a city court. Earlier, the police first registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) based on a complaint filed by the BMRCL Assistant Managing Engineer and began tracking the sender.

Wilson Garden Police registered the FIR under Sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the BNS for criminal intimidation.

