ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Man Held For Email Threat To Blow Up Metro Station

Representational Image -- A metro in a station in Bengaluru ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly emailed a threat to blow up a metro station in Bengaluru, warning officials not to torture his divorced wife. The accused was traced after Namma Metro and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) received the threat mail and lodged a complaint at the Wilson Garden police station. Preliminary inquiries suggest he may be mentally unstable. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the man would undergo treatment at NIMHANS (The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences) Hospital, after which a detailed inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the motive behind the threat. FIR (ETV Bharat)