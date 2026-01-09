Threat To Blow Up West Bengal Governor, But Bose To Hit Streets Sans Guards, Accused Arrested
BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised Bengal government over West Bengal's law and order situation and termed CM Mamata Banerjee as an "unmitigated disaster".
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has announced he will hit the streets without security cover on Friday, ignoring the death-threat email his office received last night.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have arrested the accused from Salt Lake within 24 hours of the incident.
According to sources, an email saying, "will blast him", was received at the Governor's office on Thursday night. The matter was informed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a decision was taken to overhaul security.
However, Bose has decided to walk on the streets of Kolkata without any security guard. It is learnt that he plans to go out for a meal at Deckers Lane in Dharmatala, the heart of the city today.
An officer on special duty at Lok Bhavan said, "This is not the first time, such threats have come before. Today the Governor will walk on the streets of Kolkata without security guards. He is confident that the people of Bengal will protect him."
The official further said, "In the email, the Governor has been threatened to be killed by a bomb. The accused has also mentioned his mobile number in the email. We have informed the DGP about the matter and have asked him to be arrested immediately. Considering the seriousness of the threat, besides the DGP, the matter has been immediately informed to the Union Home Ministry along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The state police and the CRPF are working together to ensure the safety of the Governor."
Following the email, security of Governor Bose, who gets a Z-plus security, has been enhanced. Security has been increased at every gate of Lok Bhavan.
Bose's decision to walk on central Kolkata street coincides with the CM's mega rally in protest against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids at the office of I-PAC in Salt Lake and its co-founder Pratik Jain's residence in Loudon Street on Thursday.
Welcome to Mamata Banerjee’s regime, where even the Governor is not safe. Law and order has completely collapsed in West Bengal. The Home Minister, Mamata Banerjee, is busy snatching incriminating files from the ED in order to protect a private firm accused of coal smuggling and… https://t.co/qMkB0dEHI5— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 8, 2026
Criticising the incident, BJP leader Amit Malviya blamed the CM and the Trinamool Congress over the law and order situation in the state, which will go to polls some months later. Taking to his X handle, Malviya said, "Mamata Banerjee is an unmitigated disaster."
"Welcome to Mamata Banerjee’s regime, where even the Governor is not safe. Law and order has completely collapsed in West Bengal. The Home Minister, Mamata Banerjee, is busy snatching incriminating files from the ED in order to protect a private firm accused of coal smuggling and money laundering," he said.
