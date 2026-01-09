ETV Bharat / state

Threat To Blow Up West Bengal Governor, But Bose To Hit Streets Sans Guards, Accused Arrested

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has announced he will hit the streets without security cover on Friday, ignoring the death-threat email his office received last night.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have arrested the accused from Salt Lake within 24 hours of the incident.

According to sources, an email saying, "will blast him", was received at the Governor's office on Thursday night. The matter was informed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a decision was taken to overhaul security.

However, Bose has decided to walk on the streets of Kolkata without any security guard. It is learnt that he plans to go out for a meal at Deckers Lane in Dharmatala, the heart of the city today.

An officer on special duty at Lok Bhavan said, "This is not the first time, such threats have come before. Today the Governor will walk on the streets of Kolkata without security guards. He is confident that the people of Bengal will protect him."