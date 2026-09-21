Threat To Blow Up Somnath Temple, BJP Offices In Gujarat; Security Forces On Alert
The email included slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Khalistan Zindabad," suggesting a terrorist connection.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s Somnath Temple, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office at Koba in Gandhinagar, party’s Khanpur office in Ahmedabad, police and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) received a bomb threat email on Monday, triggering a security alert.
The email mentioned religious slogans and threatened to blow up the places. Security agencies were put into action following the shocking claim in the email that bombs have already been planted at various locations. The sender used slogans like "Down with Hindustan" and "Down with BJP" in the email.
The message also included slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Khalistan Zindabad," suggesting a terrorist connection. Following the threat, all security agencies and police in the state are on high alert and a thorough investigation has been launched.
According to reports, the Punjab Police first received the threatening email. Subsequently, the Punjab DGP informed the Gujarat Police about the matter. It has been learned that the email threatened to target several important locations in Gujarat.
The threatening email specifically mentioned the Somnath Temple. Since the temple is already under Z+ security, agencies maintain tight security at the shrine. The temple has received threatening emails in the past. Security and vigilance have been increased due to the recurrence of the temple's mention in such emails.
Gujarat's security apparatus is on high alert and an investigation into the severity of the threat has been initiated. As a precautionary measure, teams from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service, the city police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad were dispatched to the BJP office in Khanpur. Security checks were also initiated at other locations mentioned in the email.
Security agencies are investigating the source of the email, the identity of the sender, and whether the threat is part of a genuine conspiracy or merely an attempt to create terror. Security arrangements are also being reviewed at various locations. However, there was no immediate confirmation of any explosives being found at the locations mentioned in the message.
This latest threat comes in the wake of a series of bomb threat emails targeting sensitive locations in Gujarat in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the Gujarat Assembly, courts, and schools received emails threatening to blow them up. Security checks were conducted following these incidents, but nothing suspicious was found.
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