ETV Bharat / state

Threat To Blow Up Somnath Temple, BJP Offices In Gujarat; Security Forces On Alert

Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s Somnath Temple, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office at Koba in Gandhinagar, party’s Khanpur office in Ahmedabad, police and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) received a bomb threat email on Monday, triggering a security alert.

The email mentioned religious slogans and threatened to blow up the places. Security agencies were put into action following the shocking claim in the email that bombs have already been planted at various locations. The sender used slogans like "Down with Hindustan" and "Down with BJP" in the email.

The message also included slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Khalistan Zindabad," suggesting a terrorist connection. Following the threat, all security agencies and police in the state are on high alert and a thorough investigation has been launched.

According to reports, the Punjab Police first received the threatening email. Subsequently, the Punjab DGP informed the Gujarat Police about the matter. It has been learned that the email threatened to target several important locations in Gujarat.