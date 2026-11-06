ETV Bharat / state

Threat To Blow Up Gujarat High Court, CMO; State Police On High Alert

File photo of Gujarat High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court and the Chief Minister's Office received bomb threats on Friday.

The threat to blow up the High Court was received via an email at 1:11 pm. The email said the threat was being made because Indian courts are allegedly "against Sikhs." The email also mentioned that, in addition to the Gujarat High Court, temples in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura will be targeted soon.

Furthermore, the email comprised threats to blow up Amitabh Bachchan's residence, 'Jalsa', between November 8 and 27, and to carry out a grenade attack during Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21. The email also threatens to detonate an IED at Diljit's show. Security personnel conducted an intensive search of the entire High Court complex to rule out the presence of explosives. The threat triggered panic within the premises, while authorities stepped up security measures to prevent any untoward incident. Sources said no explosives or bombs were found on the court premises. Besides, the sender threatened an explosion at the Chief Minister's Office at precisely 3:11 pm. Police and intelligence officials are examining the email and investigating its origin, authenticity and possible links with previous threats.