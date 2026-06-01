Threat To Blow Up Court Complex In Punjab's Jalandhar, Police On Alert
Following the threat, police teams, bomb disposal experts, dog squads, and anti-sabotage units have been rushed to the spot.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Jalandhar: Amid a series of bomb threats targeting schools and government buildings across Punjab, the District Administrative and Judicial Complex (Court Complex) in Jalandhar on Monday received a bomb threat, triggering panic and heightened security measures.
Following the threat, police teams, bomb disposal experts, dog squads, and anti-sabotage units rushed to the spot and launched a comprehensive search operation across the entire court premises.
Security agencies are thoroughly examining every possible angle while conducting extensive checks inside and around the complex. The threat has led to tightened security arrangements in the court premises and nearby areas to ensure public safety. ASI Inderpal Singh said "Our senior officers have issued instructed us to remain vigilant. A close watch is being kept on the complex and its surrounding areas. Every individual and vehicle entering and exiting the complex is being checked and the deployment of security personnel inside and outside the complex has been increased".
Singh said, investigation into the source of the threat is on. Police are trying to ascertain medium through which the threat was issued and who could be behind it, he said, adding cyber experts and investigation agencies have been involved in the investigation of the case so that the person who sent the threat can be identified.
In the last few days, bomb threats have been issued to schools, hospitals, airports and government buildings in many parts of the country including Punjab. Although in many cases these threats have proven to be false, every information is taken seriously in view of security.
The state government has appealed people not to believe in rumours and to immediately inform the police if any suspicious activity or unclaimed item is seen.
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