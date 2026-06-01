ETV Bharat / state

Threat To Blow Up Court Complex In Punjab's Jalandhar, Police On Alert

Jalandhar: Amid a series of bomb threats targeting schools and government buildings across Punjab, the District Administrative and Judicial Complex (Court Complex) in Jalandhar on Monday received a bomb threat, triggering panic and heightened security measures.

Following the threat, police teams, bomb disposal experts, dog squads, and anti-sabotage units rushed to the spot and launched a comprehensive search operation across the entire court premises.

Security agencies are thoroughly examining every possible angle while conducting extensive checks inside and around the complex. The threat has led to tightened security arrangements in the court premises and nearby areas to ensure public safety. ASI Inderpal Singh said "Our senior officers have issued instructed us to remain vigilant. A close watch is being kept on the complex and its surrounding areas. Every individual and vehicle entering and exiting the complex is being checked and the deployment of security personnel inside and outside the complex has been increased".