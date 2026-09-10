ETV Bharat / state

Threat To Blow Up Ahmedabad Metro Court And City Civil & Sessions Court, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Ahmedabad: Following bomb threats to three schools and the Gandhinagar District Court in Ahmedabad, police swung into action after similar threats were issued to the Metropolitan Court and Sessions Court in the city.

The threat to blow the court was made via an email. Police said, the email mentioned "BRICS" and specified a specific time for the attack. Upon receiving the threatening email, police force was put on high alert. As a precaution, the Metropolitan Court and Sessions Court premises were evacuated. Subsequently, teams from police, various security agencies, and the fire department conducted a thorough search of the court complex.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) inspected various spaces, rooms, and surrounding areas within the court complex. However, no suspicious or bomb-like material was found during the search, much to the relief of officials. Police are now investigating who sent the email and its motive. Efforts are underway to trace the source of the email and identify the sender.

Courts in Ahmedabad have received bomb threats several times earlier. Given the recurrence of such threats, police are taking the matter seriously and conducting a thorough investigation. Bharatkumar Rathod, DCP, Zone 2, said police were put on high alert after receiving a threatening email written in Khalistani-style language on the official email IDs of the Sessions Court and Metro Court.