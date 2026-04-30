ETV Bharat / state

Threat At RSS Headquarters, Metro Trains In Nagpur; Letter Claims Planting Of Radioactive Substances; Probe On

Nagpur: A high alert has been sounded in Nagpur after a letter threatening to blow up the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Mahal, the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Reshimbagh, Metro trains and other locations was sent to police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, via post on April 27.

The letter, purportedly sent by an organisation named 'DSS' claims that radioactive substances have been planted at the locations. Its says that 'Cesium-137', radioactive powder, has been planted at several key locations, including the Sangh headquarters, Smruti Mandir, seats of Metro trains on both the Orange and Aqua lines and 'Aapli Bus' services operating on routes near the RSS and BJP offices.

The police are treating this threat with utmost seriousness since just last month, a large quantity of explosives were found near the Dosar Bhavan Metro Station on C A Road.

As soon as the matter came to light, it was escalated immediately. Nagpur police along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad, (ATS), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)and other experts, launched an extensive search operation at the RSS headquarters, Metro stations, and other identified locations. Police said no traces of radioactive material have been detected yet and the letter could be a hoax.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, minister of state for home affairs, Pankaj Bhoyar said, "A detailed investigation is being carried out. There has been previously an attempt to send similar 'mischievous' threats but cognizance has been taken and we are working together with NDRF and IB for the next plan of action."

The letter also referred to a recent incident where detonators and gelatin sticks were found in an open plot behind the Dosar Bhavan Metro Station.