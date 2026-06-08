ETV Bharat / state

Thousands Take Out Rally Demanding NRC Updation In Manipur

People take part in a rally organised by the 14 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), from Tiddim Ground to Thau Ground, demanding updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the conduct of the Census in the state, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, June 8, 2026 ( PTI )

Imphal: Thousands of people took out a rally demanding NRC updation in Manipur before the conduct of the Census in the state. The rally, organised by 14 civil society organisations, started from Tiddim Ground and covered a distance of 5 km before concluding at Thau Ground, both in Imphal. Tight security was ensured to prevent any untoward incident.

The rallyists held placards that read 'Do not neglect Manipur' and 'No NRC update, no Census' and raised slogans demanding that illegal immigrants be identified and deported.

The agitators' spokesperson, Shanta Nahakpam, said, "The BJP raised the issue of illegal immigrants during election campaigns in Assam and West Bengal. Manipur, too, has several issues, including illegal immigration and border fencing."