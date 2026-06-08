Thousands Take Out Rally Demanding NRC Updation In Manipur
The rallyists held placards that read 'Do not neglect Manipur' and 'No NRC update, no Census' and raised slogans demanding that illegal immigrants be deported.
By PTI
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Imphal: Thousands of people took out a rally demanding NRC updation in Manipur before the conduct of the Census in the state. The rally, organised by 14 civil society organisations, started from Tiddim Ground and covered a distance of 5 km before concluding at Thau Ground, both in Imphal. Tight security was ensured to prevent any untoward incident.
The rallyists held placards that read 'Do not neglect Manipur' and 'No NRC update, no Census' and raised slogans demanding that illegal immigrants be identified and deported.
The agitators' spokesperson, Shanta Nahakpam, said, "The BJP raised the issue of illegal immigrants during election campaigns in Assam and West Bengal. Manipur, too, has several issues, including illegal immigration and border fencing."
"We feel there is no desire on the part of the Centre to conduct NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Manipur. We want NRC updation and subsequent delimitation of assembly seats," Nahakpam added.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had in March said the state government is making all efforts to ensure a fair Census.
The Manipur government had earlier announced that house listing operations for Census 2027 will be conducted in the state between September 1 and 30, with an option for self-enumeration from August 17-31. Elections to the 60-member assembly are likely to be held early next year.
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