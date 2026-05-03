ETV Bharat / state

Thousands Rally Behind AAP MLA Mehraj Malik During His Return To Home Constituency Upon Release From Jail

Jammu: Thousands of people welcomed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik during his return to the home constituency after being released from jail.

The district headquarters Doda was jam packed with supporters and voters of Malik, who had gathered to welcome their leader.

It looked like a power show by the AAP's lone MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, who is also the party's state president, as people were enthusiastic to get a look of the MLA and hear about his time spent in the jail.

Malik left Jammu early morning today and when he reached Batote, 55 km from Doda town on National Highway-44, his supporters welcomed him with slogans. The MLA didn't disappoint them and interacted for sometime. After leaving Batote, there was not a single place where people weren't waiting for the AAP leader. Be it Baggar, Assar, Jathi, Korapani, Khellani or Pul Doda, people stopped him and welcomed him with slogans and garlands.

From Ganpat Bridge near Pul Doda to Doda town, a huge cavalcade accompanied Malik and after reaching Doda, he was taken out of his vehicle to the sports stadium Doda, where thousands of people were already waiting for him.

Earlier in the day, having apprehensions of threat to the law and order, the district administration Doda imposed section 163 of BNS to prohibit assembly of five or more people in Doda town and also locked the sports stadium.