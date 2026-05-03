Thousands Rally Behind AAP MLA Mehraj Malik During His Return To Home Constituency Upon Release From Jail
Mehraj Malik says his mission for better healthcare facilities, education and development work will continue, reports ETV Bharat's Amir Tantray.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Jammu: Thousands of people welcomed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik during his return to the home constituency after being released from jail.
The district headquarters Doda was jam packed with supporters and voters of Malik, who had gathered to welcome their leader.
It looked like a power show by the AAP's lone MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, who is also the party's state president, as people were enthusiastic to get a look of the MLA and hear about his time spent in the jail.
Malik left Jammu early morning today and when he reached Batote, 55 km from Doda town on National Highway-44, his supporters welcomed him with slogans. The MLA didn't disappoint them and interacted for sometime. After leaving Batote, there was not a single place where people weren't waiting for the AAP leader. Be it Baggar, Assar, Jathi, Korapani, Khellani or Pul Doda, people stopped him and welcomed him with slogans and garlands.
From Ganpat Bridge near Pul Doda to Doda town, a huge cavalcade accompanied Malik and after reaching Doda, he was taken out of his vehicle to the sports stadium Doda, where thousands of people were already waiting for him.
Earlier in the day, having apprehensions of threat to the law and order, the district administration Doda imposed section 163 of BNS to prohibit assembly of five or more people in Doda town and also locked the sports stadium.
But after witnessing thousands of people approaching towards the stadium, the administration opened the gates of the stadium and allowed people to gather there.
"It was an unprecedented rush of people at the district headquarters Doda and it looked like the town was choked. The love of people towards Malik got reflected today and it felt that by keeping him behind bars for nearly eight months have only increased his following rather than making him irrelevant," said Asgar Hussain, a resident of Kastigarh Doda, who was present in the town.
Speaking on the occasion, Mehraj Malik attacked the government and vowed to continue his mission of working for the people of his constituency. "They could imprison me but not my thoughts and vision. Today people have shown who is their real leader, who is relevant and who represents them," he said, with huge round of applause from people present.
"My mission of better healthcare facilities, better education and pro-people work will continue and by sending me to jail will not stop me from working for the welfare of the people," he added.
On September 8, last year Mehraj Malik was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) by the then deputy commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh for 'being threat to public order' in the district. He was taken to district jail Kathua where he spent over seven months before his PSA was quashed by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on April 27.
Since his release from jail, Malik spent few days in Jammu with his family and today made his first visit to his constituency.
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