ETV Bharat / state

Thousands Participate In 15th Edition Of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon

File photo of NMDC Director (Personnel) Krishna Kumar Thakur and boxer Nikhat Zareen during the unveiling of the official T-shirt and medal during a press conference for the 15th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Hyderabad came alive with the country's biggest marathon, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon on Sunday.

Thousands of runners from Telangana, other states and abroad, enthusiastically participated in the 15th edition of the full, half and 10K run. The race started at People's Plaza Necklace Road and ended at Gachibowli Stadium.

The organizers said 32,000 registrations were received, and runners from 23 countries, including major cities of the country, participated in it. The full marathon started at 4:30 in the morning, while the half race started at 5:30 am. The marathon was flagged off by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan.

The runners reached Gachibowli Stadium via Hussain Sagar Lake, Lok Bhavan, KVR Park, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Biodiversity Junction. Karnan said that it is a matter of pride that such a marathon is held in the city.

Ethiopia’s Emane Seifu emerged as the champion in the women’s elite category, clocking 2:46:29 at the marathon. Ethiopia’s Tsega Desta finished second in 2:46:57, while Kenya’s Teresiah Omosa secured third place with a time of 2:47:17.