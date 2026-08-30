Thousands Participate In 15th Edition Of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon
The organizers said 32,000 registrations were received, and runners from 23 countries, including major cities of the country, participated in the marathon.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad came alive with the country's biggest marathon, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon on Sunday.
Thousands of runners from Telangana, other states and abroad, enthusiastically participated in the 15th edition of the full, half and 10K run. The race started at People's Plaza Necklace Road and ended at Gachibowli Stadium.
The organizers said 32,000 registrations were received, and runners from 23 countries, including major cities of the country, participated in it. The full marathon started at 4:30 in the morning, while the half race started at 5:30 am. The marathon was flagged off by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan.
The runners reached Gachibowli Stadium via Hussain Sagar Lake, Lok Bhavan, KVR Park, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Biodiversity Junction. Karnan said that it is a matter of pride that such a marathon is held in the city.
Ethiopia’s Emane Seifu emerged as the champion in the women’s elite category, clocking 2:46:29 at the marathon. Ethiopia’s Tsega Desta finished second in 2:46:57, while Kenya’s Teresiah Omosa secured third place with a time of 2:47:17.
Among Indian women, Nirmaben Thakor was the leading Indian finisher, clocking 2:50:20. She was followed by Bhagirathi Non (2:51:41), Meenakshi Negi (3:08:43), Maripally Uma (3:18:22) and Bhagwati Dangi (3:31:28).
In the men’s elite category, Ethiopia’s Seboka Negusse emerged as the champion with a winning time of 2:20:57. Kenya’s Felix Kimutai also clocked 2:20:57 to finish second, while compatriot Francis Cheruiyot secured third place in 2:21:29.
Among Indian men, Gopi Thonakal was the leading Indian finisher, securing fourth place overall in 2:21:46. He was followed by Man Singh (2:23:56), Pradeep Singh Chauhan (2:26:12), Ranjit Singh (2:27:49) and Bugatha Srinu (2:29:56).
A special highlight of this year’s marathon was the participation of 184 young tribal runners from Chhattisgarh, where NMDC operates its mining projects. The event marked their marathon debut. Prizes were awarded to the winners of men and women in the full marathon, off-marathon and 10K run categories.
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