Karnataka | Thousands Of Govt Job Aspirants Stage Massive Protest In Dharwad Demanding Filling Of 2.7 Lakh Vacant Posts

"I have already spoken to the higher-ups, and they said the recruitment process will begin soon. The students must give the government some time," said Dharwad Deputy Commissioner R Snehal. But the protesters turned down the request, insisting on a timeline from the government to start the recruitment process.

The protesters who gathered at the busy Jubilee Circle for over three hours refused to end their protest until they received concrete assurance directly from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Deputy Commissioner's efforts to pacify the protesters failed to yield results.

Bengaluru: Hundreds of unemployed graduates staged a massive protest in Dharwad, 400 km north of Bengaluru, on Tuesday, demanding the Karnataka government fill 2.7 lakh vacant posts across departments. Thousands of youths, particularly those preparing for competitive examinations, took to the streets under the aegis of Akhila Karnataka Students Association in the sleepy town, bringing normal life to a standstill.

The police took the student association president into custody and moved him to an undisclosed location before dispersing the other protestors. Reacting to the massive protest, Siddaramaiah said in Bengaluru that his government is committed to starting the recruitment process. "The recruitment process is ongoing, and we will conduct the hiring in a time-bound and transparent manner," he said while appealing to the protesting youths to withdraw their protest.

Dharwad district in-charge minister Santosh Lad said that the government is about to start recruitment for 46,000 posts across all grades. "The CM may announce it in his budget speech on March 6, 2026," he said.

Earlier in the day, protesters became agitated when police tried to stop their procession from Srinagar Circle to Jubilee Circle, citing law and order problems and public inconvenience. This led to heated arguments between the police and the protestors on many occasions. At one point in time, the protesters pushed down the barricades erected temporarily by the police and rushed toward Jubilee Circle. According to police, around 5,000 youths gathered for the protest.

The protest intensified when BJP leaders, including Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashoka, his counterpart in the legislative council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and local MLA Aravind Limbavali, also joined. The protesters alleged that government department recruitments have stopped for many years now. "We have been demanding the fulfilment of vacant posts for the past two years, but the government has not been responding under one pretext or another," said a protester.

According to government data, there are 270,000 vacancies across departments. "It's been over three years since constables were recruited and five years since teachers were appointed, even though lakhs of posts are vacant. When we protested last time in September 2025, the government said it would start hiring within three months. But to date, no hiring has taken place," said Basavant, a protester.