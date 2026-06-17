ETV Bharat / state

'Thought Was Fulfilling Niranjan's Wish But Was Inspired By Him': Pawan Kalyan Visits Ailing Fan In Telangana

File photo of Pawan Kalyan ( ETV Bharat )

Hanumakonda: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited the residence of a 17-year-old fan, Ponuganti Niranjan, in Hanuman Nagar in Telangana's Hanumakonda district, fulfilling the teenager's long-cherished desire to meet him. Niranjan has been battling a rare genetic disorder that has left him bedridden, severely affecting his growth. After learning about the young fan's condition through Telangana Jana Sena leaders, Kalyan personally travelled to Hanumakonda to meet him and offer support. The Deputy Chief Minister spent considerable time with Niranjan, sitting beside him on his bed, embracing him warmly, kissing him on the forehead, and comforting him with affectionate words. Deeply moved by the teenager's condition, Kalyan listened as Niranjan said he had admired him since childhood. The actor-politician later viewed photographs and videos of Niranjan performing dance steps inspired by his films during his healthier days. Family members said that the boy was affectionately known as "Chota Gabbar Singh." During the visit, Kalyan spoke at length with Niranjan's parents, Ponuganti Ramgopal and Manasa, enquiring about the boy's treatment and discussing ways to support the family. He encouraged them to remain hopeful and assured them that divine blessings would be with their son. As a gesture of spiritual support, he presented 'Teertha-Prasadam', a sacred cloth and 'Kalyanam Akshintalu' from the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala, praying for Niranjan's recovery. He also announced financial assistance of Rs one lakh towards the teenager's medical expenses.