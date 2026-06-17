'Thought Was Fulfilling Niranjan's Wish But Was Inspired By Him': Pawan Kalyan Visits Ailing Fan In Telangana
Pawan Kalyan announced an aid of Rs one lakh towards the teenager's medical expenses and offered special prayers at Warangal's Bhadrakali Temple for his recovery.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Hanumakonda: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited the residence of a 17-year-old fan, Ponuganti Niranjan, in Hanuman Nagar in Telangana's Hanumakonda district, fulfilling the teenager's long-cherished desire to meet him.
Niranjan has been battling a rare genetic disorder that has left him bedridden, severely affecting his growth. After learning about the young fan's condition through Telangana Jana Sena leaders, Kalyan personally travelled to Hanumakonda to meet him and offer support.
A few days ago, I came across a video of Niranjan from Hanumakonda, Warangal, who is bravely battling a rare disease and had expressed a heartfelt wish to meet me. Today, I had the privilege of visiting him and spending time with him and his family.— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 17, 2026
I went there believing I was… pic.twitter.com/jI7VZ9y0kC
The Deputy Chief Minister spent considerable time with Niranjan, sitting beside him on his bed, embracing him warmly, kissing him on the forehead, and comforting him with affectionate words. Deeply moved by the teenager's condition, Kalyan listened as Niranjan said he had admired him since childhood.
The actor-politician later viewed photographs and videos of Niranjan performing dance steps inspired by his films during his healthier days. Family members said that the boy was affectionately known as "Chota Gabbar Singh."
During the visit, Kalyan spoke at length with Niranjan's parents, Ponuganti Ramgopal and Manasa, enquiring about the boy's treatment and discussing ways to support the family. He encouraged them to remain hopeful and assured them that divine blessings would be with their son.
As a gesture of spiritual support, he presented 'Teertha-Prasadam', a sacred cloth and 'Kalyanam Akshintalu' from the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala, praying for Niranjan's recovery. He also announced financial assistance of Rs one lakh towards the teenager's medical expenses.
Kalyan further promised to arrange special prayers for Niranjan at the renowned Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal and said he would have a silver idol of Goddess Bhadrakali consecrated and presented to the family.
In a touching interaction, Niranjan expressed his wish to own a pet dog while showing Kalyan a toy puppy. The Deputy Chief Minister immediately promised to arrange one for him. When Niranjan's father explained that the family's landlord would need to grant permission, Kalyan personally called the landlord to discuss the matter.
He also enquired about the family's livelihood and learnt that Niranjan's parents had previously worked at the canteen of Kakatiya Hospital. To provide them with a stable source of income, he instructed Jana Sena leaders in Telangana to assist the family in setting up a canteen.
Immediately after meeting Niranjan, Kalyan travelled to the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal, where special prayers were offered for the teenager's health and recovery.
Taking to his X handle, Kalyan said Niranjan's courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit have left him inspired. "A few days ago, I came across a video of Niranjan from Hanumakonda, Warangal, who is bravely battling a rare disease and had expressed a heartfelt wish to meet me. Today, I had the privilege of visiting him and spending time with him and his family. I went there believing I was fulfilling his wish. But it was Niranjan who left me inspired. His courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit in the face of adversity are truly remarkable," his post read.
Kalyan extended his sincere gratitude to Chief Minister of Telangana, Government of Telangana, and Telangana Police Department, from senior officers to every constable, for their support and coordination. "To everyone in Warangal including Janasainiks and Parents, leaders of Jana Sena Party, I thank you for the immense affection and warmth you have always showered upon me. Your love and blessings are a constant source of strength, and I shall cherish them forever," he added.
Meanwhile, film producer Bandla Ganesh, on behalf of Parameswara Art Productions, announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh for Niranjan's treatment. In a statement, he said he was deeply touched by Kalyan personally visiting the young fan and hoped the contribution would provide meaningful support to the family during this difficult time.
The visit has been widely appreciated by supporters and the public alike, with many describing it as a compassionate gesture that brought comfort and hope to a family facing an immense medical challenge.
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