Those Who Attacked Falta PS Will Be Booked For Sedition: Bengal CM Adhikari
Attending a Jan Kalyan Shibir, he announced plans to develop Falta into one of the model assembly constituencies and launched a host of development projects.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Falta: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said those who attacked the Falta police station a day earlier will be booked for sedition.
"No one should take the law into their hands. This government will spare no one. The rule of law has been established in Falta. Hooliganism, extortion, land grabbing, or vote rigging will not be tolerated here under any circumstances. No matter how powerful a mafia figure might be, the law will take its own course. The BJP government is determined to take strict action against criminals," he said, addressing a Jan Kalyan Shibir at the Fatehpur football ground in South 24 Pargana's Falta.
He directed the administration to identify the culprits in the attack from the CCTV footage, arrest them and try them for sedition.
Eight people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to storm the Falta police station to free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan, with police naming his wife as the alleged mastermind behind the plan, a senior officer said on Wednesday.
Adhikari announced plans to develop Falta into one of the state's model assembly constituencies and launched a host of projects aimed at improving health, education, security, and administrative infrastructure.
He said the Falta block primary health centre (PHC) would be upgraded into a 100-bed hospital, fulfilling a long-pending demand of locals. He also announced the establishment of a women's university which would play a crucial role in expanding higher education opportunities to the girls in the district. Furthermore, approval was given to set up a full-fledged fire station in Falta to ensure rapid service delivery during emergencies.
To enhance women's security and simply the process of reporting complaints, Adhikari ordered the setting up of a women's help desk manned by female police personnel at the Falta police station.
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