ETV Bharat / state

Those Who Attacked Falta PS Will Be Booked For Sedition: Bengal CM Adhikari

Falta: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said those who attacked the Falta police station a day earlier will be booked for sedition.

"No one should take the law into their hands. This government will spare no one. The rule of law has been established in Falta. Hooliganism, extortion, land grabbing, or vote rigging will not be tolerated here under any circumstances. No matter how powerful a mafia figure might be, the law will take its own course. The BJP government is determined to take strict action against criminals," he said, addressing a Jan Kalyan Shibir at the Fatehpur football ground in South 24 Pargana's Falta.

He directed the administration to identify the culprits in the attack from the CCTV footage, arrest them and try them for sedition.

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to storm the Falta police station to free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan, with police naming his wife as the alleged mastermind behind the plan, a senior officer said on Wednesday.