Those Selling Meat Illegally On Roadside Will Face Strict Action: Bihar Deputy CM

Patna: Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday announced that strict action will be taken against those selling meat on the roadside without a license. He was responding to a question at the assembly during the Budget session. "No one will be allowed to sell meat openly on the roadside, and those violating rules will have to face strict action," Sinha said.

Sinha informed the Assembly that he recently visited Darbhanga, where people at a land reform and public welfare dialogue told him that the illegal sale of meat on the roadside in the municipal corporation area has made it difficult for them to walk. Following this, he directed the district administration to ban illegal meat sales at a review meeting with the district administration and municipal administration.