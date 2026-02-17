ETV Bharat / state

Those Selling Meat Illegally On Roadside Will Face Strict Action: Bihar Deputy CM

Vijay Kumar Sinha said people at Darbhanga complained to him that illegal meat sales on the roadside have made it difficult for them to walk.

A file photo of Bihar deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.
A file photo of Bihar deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 17, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST

Patna: Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday announced that strict action will be taken against those selling meat on the roadside without a license. He was responding to a question at the assembly during the Budget session. "No one will be allowed to sell meat openly on the roadside, and those violating rules will have to face strict action," Sinha said.

Sinha informed the Assembly that he recently visited Darbhanga, where people at a land reform and public welfare dialogue told him that the illegal sale of meat on the roadside in the municipal corporation area has made it difficult for them to walk. Following this, he directed the district administration to ban illegal meat sales at a review meeting with the district administration and municipal administration.

"It is mandatory to obtain a license. No one will be allowed to operate in open markets or open traffic lanes. This will ensure public health and a strong city system, where the sentiments of no citizens are hurt," Sinha said.

The minister has directed the government to inspect licenses for meat shops, relocate valid license holders to suitable shelters, and take appropriate action against illegal shopkeepers. "It is a good thing that initiatives have already begun in many places, including Darbhanga. It will be strictly enforced in the coming days," he said.

