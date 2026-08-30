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Those Responsible For Delivering Basic Public Services Must Be Held Accountable For Lapses: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda on Sunday said those entrusted with delivering basic services to citizens must be held responsible for lapses.

In a post on X, Krishna said, "140 out of 222 street lights on one of Bengaluru’s most important roads were not functioning. This is not a lack of funds or projects - it is a failure of responsibility and accountability. Basic services must work. Those entrusted with delivering them must be held accountable. Hence, strict action will be taken against the officials responsible for this lapse".

He said, "It is not the shortage of projects, posts, officers or funds that affect Bengaluru. But, basic responsibility and accountability. Unfortunately, some people seem to be immune from accountability and consider themselves above authority. Bengaluru’s administration appears to have nurtured a few such people".

The minister further said, "Despite repeated instructions and warnings to concerned officials and contractors, and despite sufficient time being given to improve the functioning of street lights in Bengaluru, there appears to be little urgency or concern among few officers towards their very basic responsibility".