Those Responsible For Delivering Basic Public Services Must Be Held Accountable For Lapses: Karnataka Minister
Krishna Byre Gowda said 140 out of 222 street lights on one of Bengaluru’s most important roads were not functioning during an inspection.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda on Sunday said those entrusted with delivering basic services to citizens must be held responsible for lapses.
In a post on X, Krishna said, "140 out of 222 street lights on one of Bengaluru’s most important roads were not functioning. This is not a lack of funds or projects - it is a failure of responsibility and accountability. Basic services must work. Those entrusted with delivering them must be held accountable. Hence, strict action will be taken against the officials responsible for this lapse".
He said, "It is not the shortage of projects, posts, officers or funds that affect Bengaluru. But, basic responsibility and accountability. Unfortunately, some people seem to be immune from accountability and consider themselves above authority. Bengaluru’s administration appears to have nurtured a few such people".
The minister further said, "Despite repeated instructions and warnings to concerned officials and contractors, and despite sufficient time being given to improve the functioning of street lights in Bengaluru, there appears to be little urgency or concern among few officers towards their very basic responsibility".
140 out of 222 street lights on one of Bengaluru’s most important roads were not functioning. This is not a lack of funds or projects - it is a failure of responsibility and accountability.— Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) August 30, 2026
Basic services must work. Those entrusted with delivering them must be held accountable.… pic.twitter.com/STPr4THKb1
Krishna said, "The other night, | noticed that 142 out of 222 street lights were not functioning on the road from Hudson Circle to Mysore Bank Circle to Chalukya Circle. This is a crucial road in the heart of Bengaluru, carrying hundreds of vehicles every minute. It connects to the bus stand, Majestic, Vidhana Soudha, the Civil Court complex, the residence of the Chief Justice, and several other important institutions and destinations".
The Minister said, "Yet there appears to be neither care nor concern. Fancy projects are conceived. Funds are allocated. Posts are created. Officers are appointed. Projects are implemented. Taxpayers’ money is spent. Operation successful. Yet, basic service remains dysfunctional".
Krishna said he has asked the Chief Commissioner and the Commissioner of the Central Corporation to take action against officials who have failed to perform their basic responsibilities.
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