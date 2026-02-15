ETV Bharat / state

Those Left Out Of Final Voter List Can Reapply: West Bengal CEO

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal said the registration of names on the voter list doesn't end with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, as there will be an opportunity for new enrolment after the publication of the final voter list on February 28 and those who couldn't make it to the final list can apply again.

On Saturday, the last day of SIR, Agarwal said hearing for about 1.5 crore applicants have been completed over the last two months. "Now everything depends on the EROs and AEROs, as they have a lot of power in their hands. So they have to complete their work without any fear or bias. Now, a transparent and impartial voter list has to be prepared. So, all the forms and hearings that are pending for uploading have to be disposed of properly as per law," he added.

Agarwal said it is not the intention of the Election Commission to exclude anyone's name from the electoral roll. "If someone's name is excluded, then the concerned voter will get an order. After that, they have the opportunity to appeal to the district electoral officerm followed by the CEO. Those whose names were not on the draft list have to apply through Form-6. Not having the name on the final voter list does not mean that everything is over. There will be an opportunity to get their name enrolled in the voter list through re-registration," he added.