‘Those Few Moments Will Never Be Forgotten’: Vithya Ramraj On Breaking P T Usha’s 42-Year-Old Record
Vithya scripted history in women’s 400m hurdles, winning the bronze medal and clocking 54.75s, breaking the national record of 55.42s at 1984 LA Olympics.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Coimbatore: “Those few moments will never be forgotten in a lifetime.” These were the words of Tamil Nadu athlete Vithya Ramraj as she recalled the tense moments after breaking P T Usha’s 42-year-old national record at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.
Vithya, who won three medals - gold in women 4x400m relay, silver in mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in 400m hurdles - at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, received a rousing welcome from her parents, relatives and people of her hometown Coimbatore after returning to Tamil Nadu.
The athlete scripted history in the women’s 400m hurdles, winning the bronze medal and clocking 54.75 seconds, breaking the national record of 55.42 seconds set by P T Usha at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
Vithya equalled Usha's long-standing national record in the women's 400m hurdles during the heats at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, clocking a matching time of 55.42s.
Three years later, she went past the mark and became the first Indian athlete to run the 400m hurdles in under 55 seconds.
Three Medals at One Asian Games
Vithya’s medal haul did not end with the hurdles bronze. She also helped India win gold in the women’s 4x400m relay and silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, taking her total to three medals at the Games.
The achievement sparked celebrations in Coimbatore when Vithya returned home.
After receiving a welcome from the Tamil Nadu government in Chennai, she arrived in Coimbatore, where her parents, relatives and members of the public greeted her with bouquets and blessings.
At her hometown Meenakshipuram, villagers gathered at Madukkarai market to welcome her with drums and fireworks. She was later taken in an open vehicle procession through Nachipalayam and Meenakshipuram.
‘That moment will stay with me forever’
🇮🇳 FLAG HIGH. HISTORY MADE. 🥉— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 28, 2026
Vithya Ramraj is an Asian Games medallist! 🔥
She wins Women's 400m Hurdles BRONZE at #AsianGames2026 in 54.75 💥
🚨 A NEW NATIONAL RECORD
The 55.42 mark had stood since P.T. Usha in 1984. Vithya equalled it in 2023, and tonight in Nagoya she… pic.twitter.com/oZklQoidS4
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Vithya said the welcome from her hometown had left her deeply moved.
“The enthusiastic welcome given to me by the people of Coimbatore gives me immense joy and pride. This love is a testament to the fact that if we work with full effort, the people of the city will definitely support us,” she said.
Recalling the record-breaking race, Vithya said the wait for the result was particularly memorable.
“It is exhilarating to break a record that had stood for nearly 42 years. Those few moments of anxiously waiting for the results to appear on the screen after the competition are unforgettable in my life,” she said.
Vithya thanked the Tamil Nadu government and the Sports Development Authority (SDAT) for their support and said she would now focus on the World Championships and the Olympics.
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu athlete Vidhya Ramaraj, who won a gold medal at the 20th Asian Games in Japan, received a grand and enthusiastic welcome in her native village on Friday, with villagers greeting her with traditional music and celebrations. pic.twitter.com/tOCkOBoM8U— IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2026
“The Tamil Nadu government and the Sports Development Authority are providing full cooperation to the sports sector and players. The Sports Minister has assured me of all necessary assistance. I will be actively preparing for the upcoming World Championships and Olympic Games,” she said.
‘Listen To Your Parents And Coaches’
Vithya also had a message for young athletes.
“Hard work is very important for young people to progress. If you listen to your parents and coaches and act accordingly, you can achieve anything in life. My parents, teachers and coaches are the reason why I have reached this point,” she said.
The Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced a total incentive of ₹1.55 crore for Vithya in recognition of her three-medal performance.
Silver shine in Nagoya! 🥈🇮🇳✨— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 24, 2026
Tiranga up, arms raised: pure joy from our Mixed 4x400m relay stars after a thrilling 3:14.46 🔥
Poovamma M.R. | Vishal T.K. | Vithya Ramraj | Manu T.S. 💪#AsianGames2026 #TeamIndia #IndianAthletics #Nagoya2026 pic.twitter.com/hvO0jMuPIn
According to the announcement, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said Vithya would receive ₹75 lakh for the gold medal, ₹50 lakh for the silver and ₹30 lakh for the bronze.
From a record that stood for more than four decades to three medals on the Asian stage, Vithya’s return to Coimbatore became a celebration of both her historic achievement and the journey behind it.
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Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks PT Usha's 42-Year-Old Record With Bronze Medal In Women's 400M Hurdles
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