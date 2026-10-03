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‘Those Few Moments Will Never Be Forgotten’: Vithya Ramraj On Breaking P T Usha’s 42-Year-Old Record

Vithya Ramraj speaking to ETV Bharat along with her parents looking on. ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: “Those few moments will never be forgotten in a lifetime.” These were the words of Tamil Nadu athlete Vithya Ramraj as she recalled the tense moments after breaking P T Usha’s 42-year-old national record at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Vithya, who won three medals - gold in women 4x400m relay, silver in mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in 400m hurdles - at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, received a rousing welcome from her parents, relatives and people of her hometown Coimbatore after returning to Tamil Nadu.

The athlete scripted history in the women’s 400m hurdles, winning the bronze medal and clocking 54.75 seconds, breaking the national record of 55.42 seconds set by P T Usha at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Vithya equalled Usha's long-standing national record in the women's 400m hurdles during the heats at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, clocking a matching time of 55.42s.

Three years later, she went past the mark and became the first Indian athlete to run the 400m hurdles in under 55 seconds.

Three Medals at One Asian Games

Vithya Ramraj speaking to ETV Bharat along with her parents looking on. (ETV Bharat)

Vithya’s medal haul did not end with the hurdles bronze. She also helped India win gold in the women’s 4x400m relay and silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, taking her total to three medals at the Games.

The achievement sparked celebrations in Coimbatore when Vithya returned home.

After receiving a welcome from the Tamil Nadu government in Chennai, she arrived in Coimbatore, where her parents, relatives and members of the public greeted her with bouquets and blessings.

At her hometown Meenakshipuram, villagers gathered at Madukkarai market to welcome her with drums and fireworks. She was later taken in an open vehicle procession through Nachipalayam and Meenakshipuram.

‘That moment will stay with me forever’