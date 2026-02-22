Those Abandoning Elderly Parents In Gujarat's Surendranagar To Face Action
Chotila deputy collector Haresh T Makwana said that those who are facing harassment by their children must reach out to the administration for corrective action.
Surendranagar: As complaints of people not caring for their elderly parents and often abandoning them are on the rise in Gujarat's Surendranagar, the deputy collector of Chotila division, Haresh T Makwana, has ordered strict action against those who indulge in such practices.
"Failure to take proper care of elderly parents and provide them with the necessary services is a punishable offence. Action has been ordered against those who do not allow them to stay at home and do not provide them with basic facilities like food, clothing, and medical treatment," he said.
Makwana said those who are facing harassment by their children must reach out to the district or taluka administration, and proper action will be taken against them in accordance with Section 5 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.
"This decision has been taken after receiving a series of complaints of parental neglect. When children don't take proper care of their parents, the elderly come to the office to receive medical expenses for various ailments, and receive money for clothing," Makwana said. If any parent or senior citizen is concerned about their child, they are urged to contact the deputy collector in person for immediate redressal.
Senior Citizens Act
The Senior Citizens Act, 2007, is a significant legislative development in India. It promises a comprehensive framework to meet the needs of senior citizens. It reaffirms the country's commitment to respecting and protecting the rights and dignity of older persons. The law is an important step towards ensuring that senior citizens can live out their later years with dignity, security and a sense of belonging in a rapidly changing world, through provisions for financial support, healthcare and social integration.
