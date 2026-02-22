ETV Bharat / state

Those Abandoning Elderly Parents In Gujarat's Surendranagar To Face Action

Surendranagar: As complaints of people not caring for their elderly parents and often abandoning them are on the rise in Gujarat's Surendranagar, the deputy collector of Chotila division, Haresh T Makwana, has ordered strict action against those who indulge in such practices.

"Failure to take proper care of elderly parents and provide them with the necessary services is a punishable offence. Action has been ordered against those who do not allow them to stay at home and do not provide them with basic facilities like food, clothing, and medical treatment," he said.

Makwana said those who are facing harassment by their children must reach out to the district or taluka administration, and proper action will be taken against them in accordance with Section 5 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.