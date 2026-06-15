This TN Farmer Not Only Earns Rs 3 Lakh Per Acre Through Organic Farming But Also Bags UN Award
Valluvan's tree-based farming practice wins third prize in the global "Soil Health Guardians" competition organised by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Reports S Srinivasan
Published : June 15, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Coimbatore: Valluvan, a civil engineer-turned-farmer, has achieved remarkable success by adopting a tree-based organic farming method. Not only has he won an award from the United Nations (UN), but he is also generating an impressive annual income of up to ₹3 lakhs per acre.
Valluvan hails from the Vadavalli area of Coimbatore. Guided by the 'Save Soil - Cauvery Calling' movement, an initiative of a prominent local spiritual trust, Valluvan successfully transformed his previously unprofitable coconut grove into a multi-layered, tree-based farming system.
This farming method not only drastically reduced his expenses but also enabled him to earn an average annual income ranging from ₹2.5 lakhs to ₹3 lakhs per acre. His journey, which began with financial losses, has now garnered significant international attention.
For his tree-based farming practices, he won the third prize in the global "Soil Health Guardians" competition organised by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO).
He was the only Indian farmer to receive an award in this competition. Following this recognition, his farm was also featured in the UNCCD-WOCAT global database. How did this remarkable journey begin? Let us take a look.
Valluvan, a civil engineer, initially practised monoculture farming — growing only coconut trees — on his 26-acre land starting in 2006. However, the farm operated at a loss due to low yields, rising cultivation and maintenance costs, and deteriorating soil quality. Soil tests revealed that the organic carbon content was a mere 0.5 per cent. It was only after realising this that he decided to completely transform his farm.
A shift to tree-based organic farming
As a first step, he adopted a multi-layered farming system on seven acres. This integrated coconut trees with fruit-bearing trees, spice crops like pepper, bananas, turmeric, fodder grass, and vegetables, while utilising a natural cycle that incorporated livestock waste.
This transformation fostered biodiversity on the farm. Soil moisture levels improved, and the growth of unwanted weeds declined. Consequently, the need for frequent watering and land ploughing was eliminated. Encouraged by this success, Valluvan began practising tree-based organic farming across his entire landholding.
"Initially, when I cultivated only coconut trees, I incurred losses. However, after switching to an organic, multi-layered, and multi-crop farming system, I now earn an average annual income of ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh from just one acre," says Valluvan.
"The soil's organic carbon content rose from 0.52% to 3.36%. This change was clearly reflected in both the yield and the quality of the produce. Coconut yield increased from 100 to 160 nuts per tree, and the average weight of the coconuts rose from 400 grams to 550 grams. Above all, tests confirmed that the produce grown on my farm is free from any chemical residues. Transitioning to this method requires patience—initially for about two to three years. However, once established, farmers' daily expenses will drop significantly," he added.
Currently, income is generated from diverse sources—such as coconut, pepper, turmeric, banana, spices, and timber trees—so if one crop fails, another provides support. Fourteen different types of crops are currently cultivated on the land, and most of them are suitable for value addition.
On the UN award, ValIuvan says: "It was a tremendous honour. I secured third place in a competition with participants from many countries across the globe. This recognition serves to revitalise organic farmers. Those involved in organic farming cannot expect immediate, massive returns; however, through organic farming, one can do good for both the soil and the people," he said.
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