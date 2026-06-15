ETV Bharat / state

This TN Farmer Not Only Earns Rs 3 Lakh Per Acre Through Organic Farming But Also Bags UN Award

Valluvan, a civil engineer-turned-farmer won the third prize in the global 'Soil Health Guardians' competition by FAO. ( Etv Bharat )

Coimbatore: Valluvan, a civil engineer-turned-farmer, has achieved remarkable success by adopting a tree-based organic farming method. Not only has he won an award from the United Nations (UN), but he is also generating an impressive annual income of up to ₹3 lakhs per acre.

Valluvan hails from the Vadavalli area of ​​Coimbatore. Guided by the 'Save Soil - Cauvery Calling' movement, an initiative of a prominent local spiritual trust, Valluvan successfully transformed his previously unprofitable coconut grove into a multi-layered, tree-based farming system.

This farming method not only drastically reduced his expenses but also enabled him to earn an average annual income ranging from ₹2.5 lakhs to ₹3 lakhs per acre. His journey, which began with financial losses, has now garnered significant international attention.

Valluvan, a civil engineer-turned-farmer won the third prize in the global 'Soil Health Guardians' competition by FAO. (ETV Bharat)

For his tree-based farming practices, he won the third prize in the global "Soil Health Guardians" competition organised by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO).

He was the only Indian farmer to receive an award in this competition. Following this recognition, his farm was also featured in the UNCCD-WOCAT global database. How did this remarkable journey begin? Let us take a look.

Valluvan, a civil engineer, initially practised monoculture farming — growing only coconut trees — on his 26-acre land starting in 2006. However, the farm operated at a loss due to low yields, rising cultivation and maintenance costs, and deteriorating soil quality. Soil tests revealed that the organic carbon content was a mere 0.5 per cent. It was only after realising this that he decided to completely transform his farm.