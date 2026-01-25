ETV Bharat / state

This Republic Day, Tricolour To Flutter Across 41 Maoist-Free Villages Of Bastar

Raipur: On the occasion of Republic Day, the Tricolour will be hoisted for the first time in 41 villages which have been freed from Maoist influence in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The move is seen as a success in the fight to end 'Red Terror' and heralding peace and development.

Of these, 13 villages are in Bijapur district, 18 in Narayanpur and 10 in Sukma. Speaking on the issue, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said, "The 76th Republic Day will be celebrated for the first time with zeal and enthusiasm in 41 villages of Bastar division. These villages, which had remained disconnected from such national celebrations for decades, are now actively participating in the democratic and constitutional spirit of the nation.”

The establishment of security camps in these locations over the past few months has played a crucial role in restoring confidence, governance, and a sense of belonging among the local population, he added.

He continued, "This positive transformation has been made possible due to the sustained efforts of security forces and cooperation of local communities. Last year, 13 villages hoisted the national flag for the first time on August 15. Now, a total of 54 villages, including these 13 villages, will celebrate Republic Day for the first time.”