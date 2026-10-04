This North Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Sends Message Of Harmony Through Sweets
North Kolkata's Ahiritola Sarbojanin Puja showcases the deep connection between Bengalis and sweets through their pandal, reports Monojit Das.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Kolkata: For Bengalis, Durga Puja signifies festivity, family reunion, homecoming and community bonding. During the Puja, sweets are an inseparable part of the celebrations, be it ritual offerings or hospitality. This year, the Ahiritola Sarbojanin Puja Pandal in north Kolkata is showcasing this deep connection between the Bengalis and sweets, as well as Bengal's culture and harmony.
This marks the 87th year of the Ahiritola Sarbojanin Puja. The theme for this year is 'Madhuri Maitrir Anveshane' (in search of the sweetness of harmony).
According to theme artist Manas Das, Bengali 'misti' (sweets) are not merely desserts but bearers of Bengal's culture and harmony. Das said he has centered his work around sweets from this perspective. "Our Bengali sweets embody the culture and harmony of the state. I found a connection between the history of Ahiritola and sweets," he said
Das said that the word 'Ahir' is linked to 'gwalas' (milkmen) and it can be surmmarised that there were once many milkmen here. From these milkmen came the milk used to produce 'chhana' (cottage cheese), butter, ghee, and various ingredients for making sweets. While those milkmen may no longer be around, the Ahiritola and north Kolkata regions still boast numerous sweet shops with moyras (traditional sweet-makers) enjoying a global reputation, he added.
Ahiritola Pandal Decorations
Drawing upon that history, the pandal is showcasing the process of making sweets. Das said, "At the very beginning, I am displaying a large barkosh (a wide, shallow bamboo or metal tray). The barkosh is a key tool in the sweet-making process. Beside it, I am constructing a throne that resembles a temple. Essentially, I am attempting to transform the concept of a sweet shop into that of a temple."
On equating a sweet shop to a temple, Das explained that 'bhog' (offerings) for deities often come from sweet shops. Goddess Kali at Kalighat is offered chhana based 'Rasogollas'; Goddess Kali at Dakshineswar receives 'Kheer Sandesh' and at Tarapith, the tradition involves offering 'Langcha' to Goddess Tara. In essence, there is a deep connection between these Goddesses and sweets, he said adding that sweets are intrinsically linked to 'prasad', which is where this concept originated.
Showcasing Bengal's Sweet Heritage
The artist aims to revive not just currently popular sweets but also the traditional Bengali sweets that are on the verge of disappearing. The interior of the pandal will feature images and paintings of various traditional Bengali sweets. "There were traditional Bengali sweets such as 'Talshansh' and 'Jalbhara Sandesh', among many others that are gradually fading away. We live in the era of cakes and pastries now, and amidst this, Bengalis are beginning to forget their own heritage," he said.
One of his primary objectives is to introduce these lost flavors to the new generation. The artist said, "I want to present sweets in a unique way to contemporary audiences, especially the younger generation. Bengali sweets are a treasure of Bengal. While we might currently gravitate towards cakes and pastries, delicacies like 'Bengali doi' (yogurt), sweets, and 'Rasogollas' are renowned across India and even the world. Names like 'Nakur Chandra', 'Bhim Nag', and 'K.C. Das' are famous throughout India, and Bengali sweets have earned a reputation abroad as well. I am trying to capture this entire narrative through my work."
On the other hand, for idol maker Subrata Mridha, the concept of 'sweets' evokes a sense of family and togetherness. He said, "The theme 'Madhuri Maitrir Anveshane', encompasses both Bengali sweets and Bengali culture. Sweets are inextricably linked to our lives; they are an essential part of every celebration, relationship, bond of kinship, and friendship."
Goddess Durga is portrayed alongside her family, reflecting the spirit of familial bonds. "We have depicted Goddess Durga here in the same spirit of harmony and warmth that defines a family living together in a home. She is present here with her family; the concept centres on a sweet relationship and a loving family unit," Mridha said.
However, he faced some challenges regarding Puja preparations due to the weather. Mridha said, "The weather has been very erratic this year, with intermittent rain. Conditions were poor right from the start, causing some initial difficulties and delaying the work in the early stages."
Surprises Await At Pandal
Puja organiser Surajit Kumar Dey highlighted the history of Ahiritola and its deep connection with sweets. He said, "Ahiritola is a traditional, historic locality in north Kolkata. We have moved forward keeping that heritage in mind. This year, our artist is Manas Das, and the idol maker is Subrata Mridha."
"Every year, we embark on a new creative journey. This year, that vision is themed 'Madhuri Maitrir Anveshane'. North Kolkata is famous for its sweets and there are many renowned sweet shops here," Dey added.
This year, there are plans for special surprises for visitors at the pandal. "There might be some live performances, though I cannot reveal everything just yet. We had live performances last time as well, and we are proceeding with a similar idea this year. However, the final execution depends on the artist's vision," he said.
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