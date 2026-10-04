ETV Bharat / state

This North Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Sends Message Of Harmony Through Sweets

An artist depicting the theme of 'sweetness of harmony' ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: For Bengalis, Durga Puja signifies festivity, family reunion, homecoming and community bonding. During the Puja, sweets are an inseparable part of the celebrations, be it ritual offerings or hospitality. This year, the Ahiritola Sarbojanin Puja Pandal in north Kolkata is showcasing this deep connection between the Bengalis and sweets, as well as Bengal's culture and harmony.

This marks the 87th year of the Ahiritola Sarbojanin Puja. The theme for this year is 'Madhuri Maitrir Anveshane' (in search of the sweetness of harmony). According to theme artist Manas Das, Bengali 'misti' (sweets) are not merely desserts but bearers of Bengal's culture and harmony. Das said he has centered his work around sweets from this perspective. "Our Bengali sweets embody the culture and harmony of the state. I found a connection between the history of Ahiritola and sweets," he said Artist busy completing the idol (ETV Bharat) Das said that the word 'Ahir' is linked to 'gwalas' (milkmen) and it can be surmmarised that there were once many milkmen here. From these milkmen came the milk used to produce 'chhana' (cottage cheese), butter, ghee, and various ingredients for making sweets. While those milkmen may no longer be around, the Ahiritola and north Kolkata regions still boast numerous sweet shops with moyras (traditional sweet-makers) enjoying a global reputation, he added. Ahiritola Pandal Decorations Drawing upon that history, the pandal is showcasing the process of making sweets. Das said, "At the very beginning, I am displaying a large barkosh (a wide, shallow bamboo or metal tray). The barkosh is a key tool in the sweet-making process. Beside it, I am constructing a throne that resembles a temple. Essentially, I am attempting to transform the concept of a sweet shop into that of a temple." On equating a sweet shop to a temple, Das explained that 'bhog' (offerings) for deities often come from sweet shops. Goddess Kali at Kalighat is offered chhana based 'Rasogollas'; Goddess Kali at Dakshineswar receives 'Kheer Sandesh' and at Tarapith, the tradition involves offering 'Langcha' to Goddess Tara. In essence, there is a deep connection between these Goddesses and sweets, he said adding that sweets are intrinsically linked to 'prasad', which is where this concept originated. Showcasing Bengal's Sweet Heritage