'This Is A New Life': Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Promises Red Carpet Welcome For All Naxals Returning To Mainstream

Jagdalpur: As 210 Naxalites laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh's Bastar and returned to mainstream on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma clarified that the development should not be called a surrender but rather "a new life through rehabilitation".

When asked about Battalion No. 1 and surrender of Naxal leaders Hidma and Deva, Sharma said, "This is not an issue about any Naxal leader. If you are joining the mainstream, the government is ready to welcome you with a red carpet. This is the message for everyone."

He further said, "I want to make it clear that this is rehabilitation, a new life. This is not a surrender."

Friday's event saw the participation of former Maoist leader Satish (Rupesh), who played a crucial role in convincing rest of the Naxalites to surrender their weapons and choose rehabiiltation.

Deputy CM Sharma said both Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have welcomed the move. "Amit Shah has said that this will prove to be a milestone in freeing Bastar from red terror," Sharma added.

Referring to the change the region has witnessed over the past few months, Sharma said, "Bastar does not have a Maoist government like China. This is a democracy and all work will be done democratically. Any Maoist cadre who wishes to rehabilitate will be welcomed with a red carpet," he reiterated.

On being asked whether those who surrendered might return to violence, Sharma clarified that no such incident has ever occurred. "Till date, people of Bastar have not seen anyone who has undergone rehabilitation and gone back. Not a single case has been registered in Bastar. These Naxalites have saved hundreds of lives by rehabilitating themselves. The government will work accordingly for their skill development. The amount of reward will also undoubtedly be as per the rules," he said.