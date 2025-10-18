'This Is A New Life': Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Promises Red Carpet Welcome For All Naxals Returning To Mainstream
"I want to make it clear that this is a new life, not surrender," Deputy CM said after 210 Maoists joined mainstream on Friday.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 7:54 AM IST
Jagdalpur: As 210 Naxalites laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh's Bastar and returned to mainstream on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma clarified that the development should not be called a surrender but rather "a new life through rehabilitation".
When asked about Battalion No. 1 and surrender of Naxal leaders Hidma and Deva, Sharma said, "This is not an issue about any Naxal leader. If you are joining the mainstream, the government is ready to welcome you with a red carpet. This is the message for everyone."
He further said, "I want to make it clear that this is rehabilitation, a new life. This is not a surrender."
Friday's event saw the participation of former Maoist leader Satish (Rupesh), who played a crucial role in convincing rest of the Naxalites to surrender their weapons and choose rehabiiltation.
Deputy CM Sharma said both Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have welcomed the move. "Amit Shah has said that this will prove to be a milestone in freeing Bastar from red terror," Sharma added.
Referring to the change the region has witnessed over the past few months, Sharma said, "Bastar does not have a Maoist government like China. This is a democracy and all work will be done democratically. Any Maoist cadre who wishes to rehabilitate will be welcomed with a red carpet," he reiterated.
On being asked whether those who surrendered might return to violence, Sharma clarified that no such incident has ever occurred. "Till date, people of Bastar have not seen anyone who has undergone rehabilitation and gone back. Not a single case has been registered in Bastar. These Naxalites have saved hundreds of lives by rehabilitating themselves. The government will work accordingly for their skill development. The amount of reward will also undoubtedly be as per the rules," he said.
Naxalite Carrying Bounty Nabbed
Meanwhile, in another success, a Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs one lakh was arrested in Konta police station area on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched combing and search operation and arrested Muchaki Manga, an active Naxalite of the Konta Area Committee. A large quantity of explosives was later recovered from the forest.
Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said the operation was carried out jointly by Konta Police and CRPF teams after receiving intelligence that Naxalites were preparing to plant IEDs between Uskawaya and Nulkatong. Manga was surrounded and arrested in the forest.
During interrogation, Manga revealed that he had been part of the Naxalite organisation since 2020 and was currently serving as a member of the Konta Local Organisation Squad (LOS). In these years, Manga stated, he has carried out several Naxalite attacks along with Konta Area Committee incharge Vetti Mangadu, Commander Madvi Hitesh and ACM Madvi Deva.
Further, he revealed that he had planted IEDs at road construction sites near Banda and Uskavaya villages in February-March 2025. He also confessed that he was involved in the murder of villager Oyami Pandu in Bhandarpadar village under Bhejji police station area last year.
Following the interrogation, security forces recovered explosives at Manga's location. Gelatin rods, electric detonators, gun powder, cordex wire, safety fuse wire, wireless chargers and a knife was recovered from the forest. Police also recovered materials used in making IEDs, including Naxalite posters, pamphlets and banner cloth. He was subsequently produced in court and sent to jail.
Read More
Biggest Ever Surrender: 210 Maoists Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh, North Bastar Now Free Of Red Terror
'Forests Can't Shield, Protect Yourself, Join Mainstream': Top Maoist Leader Ashanna Alias Roopesh Surrenders