This Indore Beggar Owns 3 Houses, Autos, Driver-Driven Car

Nodal officer of the team, Dinesh Mishra, said, "For the past several days, we had been receiving information about a beggar in Sarafa, who asks for alms on a cart, and he was rescued."

This surfaced during a beggar-free campaign launched by the district administration. As part of this campaign, the beggar eradication team rescued a beggar from Sarafa in Indore. When this beggar, identified as Mangilal, was investigated, he turned out to be nothing less than a millionaire.

Indore: A beggar in Madhya Pradesh's Indore possesses assets worth crores, including three houses and three autorickshaws that he operates across the city, and has even employed a driver for his car.

When information was gathered about him, it came to light that he owns three houses in Indore, including a three-storey house in Bhagat Singh Nagar, a 600 square feet house in Shivnagar, and a 10 by 20 feet 1 BHK house in Alwas, which he received under the disability scheme through the Red Cross Society. Investigation further revealed that he had lent money to some traders in Sarafa and charges interest on a weekly and daily basis.

Nodal officer Mishra said, "Mangilal had been begging in the Sarafa area for many years. During the day, a large number of people come to Sarafa to buy gold and silver, while at night, many people from India and abroad come to visit the food stalls here. Mangilal would be seen sitting on a cart in this area. Seeing his disability, many people give him money, helping him earn Rs 400 to 500 daily."

The team also learnt that apart from the three houses, he operates three auto-rickshaws in the city for rental income. This apart, he owns a Maruti Suzuki Dzire for traveling outside Indore and has hired a driver, whom he pays Rs 10,000 to 12,000 every month. The rescue team is currently gathering more information about him.

According to officials, beggars are being continuously rescued and rehabilitated in Indore under the campaign. Started in 2024, Indore's beggar-free campaign identified 6500 beggars in the initial survey of which, 4500 beggars were counselled to give up begging while 1600 were rescued and sent to an ashram in Ujjain. This apart, 172 children were admitted to schools and 800 people have been rehabilitated, they said.