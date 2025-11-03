This Andhra Village Has A Name But No Existence
Published : November 3, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
Baptla: It has a name, but no village exists! This is the fascinating reality of Pullaripalem Panchayat in Vetapalem mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district, which carries a name that doesn't actually belong to any of its villages.
During the British era, dense forests surrounded the area where Pullaripalem Panchayat now stands. In those days, the British government levied a special forest tax known as "Pullari" on those who entered the forests illegally or for grazing cattle. Elders say the panchayat got its name "Pullaripalem" from this very term. Over time, the name stuck, even though no village called Pullaripalem ever existed in the region.
The Pullaripalem Panchayat, which has a legacy of almost a hundred years, includes several villages such as Kothareddypalem, Patareddypalem, Ramachandrapuram, Ootukuri Subbayyapalem, and Sainagar. However, not one of these villages bears the name Pullaripalem. The panchayat office itself is located in Kothareddypalem, and all its administrative activities are carried out from there.
After the state government introduced the village secretariat system, the Panchayat office was upgraded and officially renamed as the Pullaripalem secretariat. Still, the name remains a curious reminder of its origins, a panchayat that exists without an actual village by its own name.
With a population of about 2,800 people, this region is primarily agricultural, with most residents depending on farming and livestock for their livelihood. Despite its modest size, the panchayat's name continues to draw attention, symbolising a link between history, culture, and identity, a name born from a colonial tax that continues to live on even today.
