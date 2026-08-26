ETV Bharat / state

Thiruvonam Brings Keralam Alive With Homecomings, Feasts And Cherished Traditions

Thiruvananthapuram: The vibrant colours of Onam were in full bloom across Kerala on Wednesday, with people celebrating the auspicious Thiruvonam, the culmination of the state's 10-day Onam festivities, with family gatherings and reunions that brought together generations.

From the laughter of children around flower carpets to the joyful reunions of families separated by oceans, Keralam came alive as people celebrated the festival with joy and fervour. For many households, the harvest festival was more than a day of traditional food and new clothes. It was a long-awaited homecoming, with sons, daughters and grandchildren returning from different parts of the world to sit together for the grand Onam 'sadya' (feast), a delicious spread of mouth-watering spread, largely vegetarian.

In several homes, the arrival of family members from foreign countries added a special warmth to the celebrations. "Onam feels truly complete when the entire family comes together. We had been eagerly waiting for our children and grandchildren to return, and having them with us today is the most precious gift," Susheela Devi, a retired government employee from Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, told PTI.

Devi, whose both children work abroad, eagerly looks forward to the Onam season each year, preparing homemade banana chips and delicious sharkara upperi (jaggery-coated banana chips) in anticipation of her grandchildren's arrival. The morning began with people stepping out in signature Onam attire, with women in 'kasavu' sarees and men in 'mundu' (dhoti), as temples across the state drew devotees from the early hours.

At the Guruvayoor Sreekrishna temple and other major shrines, large numbers of devotees arrived to offer prayers on the auspicious Thiruvonam day. The grey skies and intermittent showers in several parts of the state failed to dampen the festive mood.

Across homes, children and youngsters competed to create colourful pookkalams (floral carpets), experimenting with patterns, flowers and designs. For the younger generation, however, Onam was also about the simple pleasures of a new dress, a swing in the courtyard and an indulgent feast.

"I am so excited to wear my new Onam dress today. I helped make the pookkalam, and I'm looking forward to spending the day playing on the oonjal (swing) and enjoying the sadya (feast)," said Adithi, a six-year-old girl from Thiruvananthapuram.

Poorna, another youngster, summed up the excitement of the day differently: "I like Onam because everyone is at home, we get new clothes and there is payasam." In villages and residential neighbourhoods, traditional oonjals appeared in courtyards, drawing children and adults alike. The swings, once an inseparable part of village Onam, continued to provide a familiar link with celebrations of earlier generations.