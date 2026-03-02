ETV Bharat / state

Thiruvananthapuram Stands Ready For Attukal Pongala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, stands transformed for the Attukal Pongala. A sacred congregation is awaited with profound devotion by lakhs of women at the temple precincts of Attukal, and the broader expanse of the capital is awaited. The usual cityscapes are eclipsed by the sight of devoted women, makeshift brick hearths and earthen pots lining every street and corner.

The grand ritual will officially commence at 9:45 AM on Tuesday with the temple's head priest lighting 'Pandara Aduppu', the main hearth in front of the sanctum sanctorum. From this source, the holy flame will swiftly cascade to millions of individual hearths, turning a 10 km radius of the city into a sprawling and vibrant sacrificial ground for several hours.

By 2:15 PM, the devotees will begin their journey back home carrying spiritual fulfilment of the ritual following the formal sanctification of the offering.

Preparations underway for Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram (ETV Bharat)

Treasurer of Attukal Temple Trust (ATT), A. Geethakumari, said, "All the preparations are complete for the event and an unprecedented 35 lakh to 40 lakh women are expected to participate in this year's offering."

The spiritual roots of Attukal Pongala are deeply intertwined with the legend of Goddess Kannagi, the central figure of the renowned Tamil epic, Silappatikaram.

Devotees revere Kannagi as the supreme incarnation of Goddess Parvati, while her husband Kovalan is believed to be an avatar of Lord Shiva. The epic, whose title translates to 'The Tale of an Anklet' narrates how Kovalan became infatuated with a dancer named Madhavi, subsequently abandoning his wife and losing his wealth. Left destitute, a remorseful Kovalan eventually returned to Kannagi.

To help her husband rebuild their life, Kannagi, a paragon of chastity, handed him her precious anklet to sell. Kovalan travelled to Madurai, where he entrusted the anklet to a deceitful goldsmith. The goldsmith maliciously presented it to the Pandya King, falsely claiming it was the queen’s stolen jewellery.

Believing the lie, the King ordered Kovalan's execution. Hearing of her husband's unjust death, a devastated and furious Kannagi traveled to Madurai. Legend holds that the sheer power of her purity and righteous anger reduced the King, the treacherous goldsmith and the entire city of Madurai to ashes.