ETV Bharat / state

Thiruvananthapuram Airport To Get Direct Air India Express Flights To Riyadh, Bahrain

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will get direct Air India Express services to Riyadh and Bahrain from October 27, further expanding its connectivity with the Gulf region. Air India Express will commence direct services to Riyadh and Bahrain from October 27, 2026, with bookings now open, the airport said in a statement here on Saturday.

The new Riyadh service will address the long-standing demand for direct air connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and the Saudi Arabian capital, offering greater convenience to passengers travelling between Kerala and Saudi Arabia, it said. The Riyadh service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, complementing the existing daily Air India Express services to Dammam.

The new Bahrain service will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays, further strengthening connectivity to Bahrain, which is already served by daily Gulf Air flights from Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram currently has more than 250 weekly air traffic movements to the Gulf region, connecting passengers to key destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait and Dammam.