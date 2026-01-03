ETV Bharat / state

Thiruvananthapuram Airport Gets Accreditation Level-3 For Customer Experience

Thiruvananthapuram: The international airport here has been honoured with prestigious Airports Council International Level 3 accreditation for customer experience. The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport's (Code: TRV) accreditation has been upgraded to Level 3 from Level 2 that was awarded in July 2024, an Airport statement said on Saturday.

The Airport Customer Experience Accreditation is a multilevel programme developed by Airports Council International (ACI) to guide airports towards achieving excellence in customer experience management.