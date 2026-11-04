Thiruvananthapuram Teen Murder: 17-Year-Old Laid To Rest Amid Tears And Anger; Three Arrested
Abhiram's schoolmates and neighbours remembered him as a quiet and polite youngster and his violent death has left the school mates and groups in shock.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The disappearance of a 17-year-old school student in Thiruvananthapuram ended in a murder investigation, with police recovering his body stuffed inside a sack from an isolated plot in Pangappara on Monday evening. The victim, identified as M D Abhiram, a Plus Two student and resident of Netaji Lane, Pangappara, was allegedly murdered following a personal dispute linked to a romantic relationship.
The Sreekaryam police in Keralam's capital Thiruvananthapuram district have arrested three people in connection with the case, including a 17-year-old boy suspected to be the prime accused, Umar Muqthar S (21), and Anantha, the minor accused's girlfriend and a resident of Manacaud. Police suspect that the latter two were involved in the conspiracy or the subsequent disposal of the body. The investigation is continuing to establish their individual roles.
The brutal killing has plunged Abhiram's family, friends and the local residents into grief. His mortal remains were brought to his rented residence in Pangappara around 10 AM following an autopsy at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.
Relatives and schoolmates broke down as they paid their last respects to the teenager. His mother reportedly returned from abroad following the tragedy, while his sister also arrived from overseas to attend the final rites. The atmosphere at the residence turned deeply emotional as family members and friends struggled to come to terms with his untimely death.
After a public viewing at Pangappara, the funeral procession proceeded to Shanthitheeram crematorium in Kazhakoottam, where his last rites were performed.
Abhiram was a student of NSS Higher Secondary School, Paruthippara. His schoolmates and neighbours remembered him as a quiet and polite youngster. His sudden and violent death has left the school friends and groups in shock.
The grief has also been accompanied by anger over the circumstances surrounding the murder.
Residents Stage Protest
Abhiram's relatives and local residents staged a protest outside the Sreekaryam police station, alleging that the police had failed to respond adequately to the family's initial missing-person complaint and take timely steps to trace him.
According to preliminary findings, Abhiram left home on Sunday afternoon on his bicycle after informing his family that he was going to meet friends in Pangappara. He had reportedly received a phone call shortly before leaving. However, he did not return home, and repeated attempts by his family to contact him failed as his mobile phone was switched off.
His family subsequently approached the Sreekaryam police and lodged a missing-person complaint. The police registered a missing-person case and began investigating by questioning his friends and examining CCTV footage and mobile phone tower locations to trace his movements.
The investigation eventually led the police to an isolated, overgrown plot in Pangappara, where his body was found stuffed inside a sack on Monday evening. The location was reportedly familiar to Abhiram and his friends, who occasionally visited the area.
Investigators suspect that the murder was triggered by a personal rivalry involving the prime accused's former girlfriend and her new partner. According to the police version, the 17-year-old suspect allegedly used Anantha's Instagram account to contact Abhiram and persuade him to come to Pangappara under the pretext of meeting friends.
However, police believe the prime accused was actually attempting to locate and confront another individual, reportedly the new partner of his former girlfriend. When Abhiram arrived and allegedly refused to help identify or summon that person, an argument broke out.
During the altercation, the accused reportedly took away Abhiram's mobile phone while his father was trying to contact him. Realising that he was in danger, Abhiram allegedly attempted to escape but was attacked from behind and assaulted. Police suspect that he was subsequently strangled using a belt.
After the murder, the body was allegedly stuffed into a sack and abandoned in the isolated plot. The prime accused is suspected to have sought Umar's assistance in disposing of the body and concealing the crime.
The juvenile prime accused was subsequently taken to the crime scene under heavy police escort as part of the evidence-collection process. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events, the precise motive and the extent of the involvement of all those arrested.
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