ETV Bharat / state

Thiruvananthapuram Teen Murder: 17-Year-Old Laid To Rest Amid Tears And Anger; Three Arrested

Crowd at M D Abhiram's residence when mortal remains were brought to his rented residence in Pangappara on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The disappearance of a 17-year-old school student in Thiruvananthapuram ended in a murder investigation, with police recovering his body stuffed inside a sack from an isolated plot in Pangappara on Monday evening. The victim, identified as M D Abhiram, a Plus Two student and resident of Netaji Lane, Pangappara, was allegedly murdered following a personal dispute linked to a romantic relationship.

The Sreekaryam police in Keralam's capital Thiruvananthapuram district have arrested three people in connection with the case, including a 17-year-old boy suspected to be the prime accused, Umar Muqthar S (21), and Anantha, the minor accused's girlfriend and a resident of Manacaud. Police suspect that the latter two were involved in the conspiracy or the subsequent disposal of the body. The investigation is continuing to establish their individual roles.

The brutal killing has plunged Abhiram's family, friends and the local residents into grief. His mortal remains were brought to his rented residence in Pangappara around 10 AM following an autopsy at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Relatives and schoolmates broke down as they paid their last respects to the teenager. His mother reportedly returned from abroad following the tragedy, while his sister also arrived from overseas to attend the final rites. The atmosphere at the residence turned deeply emotional as family members and friends struggled to come to terms with his untimely death.

M D Abhiram was murdered following a personal dispute linked to a romantic relationship and schoolmates and neighbours remembered him as a quiet and polite youngster. (ETV Bharat)

After a public viewing at Pangappara, the funeral procession proceeded to Shanthitheeram crematorium in Kazhakoottam, where his last rites were performed.

Abhiram was a student of NSS Higher Secondary School, Paruthippara. His schoolmates and neighbours remembered him as a quiet and polite youngster. His sudden and violent death has left the school friends and groups in shock.

The grief has also been accompanied by anger over the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Residents Stage Protest

Friends and the local residents paying tributes to M D Abhiram. (ETV Bharat)

Abhiram's relatives and local residents staged a protest outside the Sreekaryam police station, alleging that the police had failed to respond adequately to the family's initial missing-person complaint and take timely steps to trace him.

According to preliminary findings, Abhiram left home on Sunday afternoon on his bicycle after informing his family that he was going to meet friends in Pangappara. He had reportedly received a phone call shortly before leaving. However, he did not return home, and repeated attempts by his family to contact him failed as his mobile phone was switched off.

His family subsequently approached the Sreekaryam police and lodged a missing-person complaint. The police registered a missing-person case and began investigating by questioning his friends and examining CCTV footage and mobile phone tower locations to trace his movements.