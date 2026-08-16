Thiruvallur Class 11 Student Electrocuted While Sleeping Near Laptop On Charge
Srinivasan brought the device from his friend for gaming. His mother alerted the neighbours after seeing a scar from an electric shock on his hand.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Thiruvallur: A Class 11 student was tragically electrocuted while sleeping near a laptop that was charging in the Kakkuwai Salai of Periyakuppam police station under the Thiruvallur Municipality in Tamil Nadu, police said on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Srinivasan, the eldest of the three sons of Senthil and Kavita, who works as a painter. He was studying at a government-aided school in Manavala.
As it was a Sunday, Srinivasan brought his friend's laptop for gaming. As the device was out of charge, he plugged it in, left it on the floor and mistakenly slept on it, police said.
Kavitha was shocked to see an electric shock scar on Srinivasan's hand when she returned home at 2 pm and screamed for help. When neighbours took Srinivasan to the Government Medical College & Hospital, Tiruvallur, doctors declared him dead upon examination. Later, the student's body was sent for autopsy.
Rithi, the youngest brother of Srinivasan, was crying inconsolably in the hospital. The incident of an eleventh-grade student dying of electrocution while charging a laptop at home has led to great sadness in the area.
On Saturday, the teacher of a private school died of electrocution, and three students were injured while trying to fix an iron pipe to hoist the national flag on Independence Day at Maitapur in Simulia block under Odisha's Balasore district, police said.
The deceased was identified as Priyabrata Behera (26), a physical education teacher. Police said Behera was carrying a long iron pipe to install it as a flagpole when he lost control of it and it came in contact with an overhead 11-kv power line.
The electric shock caused the pipe and Behera to fall, following which he was rushed to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Three students who tried to rescue Behera also suffered electric shocks and were admitted to Simulia hospital. They were discharged after receiving first aid, police said.
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