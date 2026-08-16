ETV Bharat / state

Thiruvallur Class 11 Student Electrocuted While Sleeping Near Laptop On Charge

Thiruvallur: A Class 11 student was tragically electrocuted while sleeping near a laptop that was charging in the Kakkuwai Salai of Periyakuppam police station under the Thiruvallur Municipality in Tamil Nadu, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Srinivasan, the eldest of the three sons of Senthil and Kavita, who works as a painter. He was studying at a government-aided school in Manavala.

As it was a Sunday, Srinivasan brought his friend's laptop for gaming. As the device was out of charge, he plugged it in, left it on the floor and mistakenly slept on it, police said.

Kavitha was shocked to see an electric shock scar on Srinivasan's hand when she returned home at 2 pm and screamed for help. When neighbours took Srinivasan to the Government Medical College & Hospital, Tiruvallur, doctors declared him dead upon examination. Later, the student's body was sent for autopsy.

Rithi, the youngest brother of Srinivasan, was crying inconsolably in the hospital. The incident of an eleventh-grade student dying of electrocution while charging a laptop at home has led to great sadness in the area.