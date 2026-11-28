ETV Bharat / state

Thirupparankundram: Tamil Nadu CM Holds High-Level Meeting, CRPF Personnel Arrive In Madurai

Chennai: After the Supreme Court ordered the lighting of the traditional lamp at Deepathoon, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay convened a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, senior officials and ministers, on Friday evening to chart the state's response, official sources said.

Meanwhile, CRPF personnel arrived at Madurai tonight for deployment in Thirupparankundram as per the apex court's directives.

Despite buzz that the government might consider approaching the Chief Justice of India, the state government has not issued any formal statement following the Supreme Court's directive. MMK leader Jawahirullah has made an appeal urging that the Chief Justice should intervene.

Officials declined to comment on deliberations at the CM-convened meeting. The Apex court ruling resonated with celebration in the state, with the BJP and Hindu organisations hailing the verdict and Hindu Munnani activists celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets to the public.

The right-wing outfits, Hindutva activists, and devotees are expected to light the traditional lamp as the top court has permitted it. A furious Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu government for "willful and brazen" violation of its earlier directive on the Karthigai Deepam issue and ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon (stone pillar) atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on November 28.