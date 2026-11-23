Thirupparankundram Row: CM Vijay Consults DGP, Advocate General, Senior Officials
In an interim order, Supreme Court allowed lamp lighting on Thirupparankundram hilltop pillar on Karthigai Deepam festival but Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Monday met senior officials at the state secretariat to discuss the implications of the Supreme Court’s order allowing traditional lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop site in Thirupparankundram in Madurai.
Chief Secretary Sai Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Intelligence IG Asra Garg, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, and senior ministers Anand and Nirmal Kumar were present at the meeting.
Sources said Vijay took stock of the current law and order situation and the actions that are being taken by the police ahead of Tuesday's festival in Thirupparankundram. The Chief Minister specifically discussed potential law and order issues that may arise if the apex court's order is implemented as well as the legal consequences that could follow by disobeying the directive.
Supreme Court issued an interim order on November 20, allowing one-time lamp lighting on the Thirupparankundram hilltop pillar on the Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24. Although a review petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the Tamil Nadu government, the matter was not listed on Monday.
Following which, Vijay held a consultative meeting with senior legal and police officials on handling the Thirupparankundram row while ensuring the overall law and order situation here.
Meanwhile, Opposition parties have been consistently alleging that incidents of murder and robbery are on the rise in Tamil Nadu and that the law and order situation has deteriorated.
In wake of this, Vijay held a series of meetings to closely monitor the state's law and order situation on November 10, 11, and 12.
Various issues, including the prevailing law and order, crime prevention measures, curbing of drug trafficking, prevention of crimes against women and children, and road safety were taken up during the discussions. Also, discussions covered the measures taken by the police to monitor habitual offenders, arrest anti-social elements, and strengthen security in sensitive areas.
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