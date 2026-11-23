ETV Bharat / state

Thirupparankundram Row: CM Vijay Consults DGP, Advocate General, Senior Officials

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Monday met senior officials at the state secretariat to discuss the implications of the Supreme Court’s order allowing traditional lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop site in Thirupparankundram in Madurai.

Chief Secretary Sai Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Intelligence IG Asra Garg, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, and senior ministers Anand and Nirmal Kumar were present at the meeting.

Sources said Vijay took stock of the current law and order situation and the actions that are being taken by the police ahead of Tuesday's festival in Thirupparankundram. The Chief Minister specifically discussed potential law and order issues that may arise if the apex court's order is implemented as well as the legal consequences that could follow by disobeying the directive.

Supreme Court issued an interim order on November 20, allowing one-time lamp lighting on the Thirupparankundram hilltop pillar on the Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24. Although a review petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the Tamil Nadu government, the matter was not listed on Monday.

Following which, Vijay held a consultative meeting with senior legal and police officials on handling the Thirupparankundram row while ensuring the overall law and order situation here.